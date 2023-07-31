Global Dredging Industry Research Report 2023: Market to $14.39 Billion in 2027 from $12.11 Billion in 2022 - Long-term Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dredging Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dredging market is expected to grow from $12.11 billion in 2022 to $12.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9 %. The dredging market is expected to grow to $14.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe.



The main types of dredging include dipper, water injection, pneumatic, bed leveler, and others. This is used for various applications such as trade activity, trade maintenance, energy infrastructure, urban development, coastal protection, and leisure, by different end users such as oil and gas companies, mining companies, renewables, and others.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dredging market in 2022. The countries covered in the dredging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the dredging market. Major companies operating in the dredging sector are focused on developing new innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in May 2022, Damen Shipyards, a subsidiary of Netherlands-based Damen Holdings, introduced the new Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) series that ranges from 800 m to 5,000 m which is efficient in operation, practical in maintenance, and customizable for each specific dredging operation. They are unique in that they use their self-propulsion during the excavation of deposit from a borrow area and then can cart the material to the placement area.



Increasing sea-borne trade is expected to propel the growth of the dredging market going forward. Sea-borne trade refers to the transportation of goods that takes place through accessible water routes and ports. Dredging helps sea-borne trade by expanding existing ports, maintaining existing waterways, and building new ports and waterways. Increasing water-borne trade is driving the growth of the dredging market.



The dredging market includes revenues earned by entities through dredging services such as capital dredging, maintenance dredging, and inland water dredging. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Dredging Market Characteristics



3. Dredging Market Trends And Strategies



4. Dredging Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Dredging Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Dredging Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Dredging Market



5. Dredging Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Dredging Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Dredging Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Dredging Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Dredging Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Dipper

Water Injection

Pneumatic

Bed Leveler

Other Types

6.2. Global Dredging Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Trade Activity

Trade Maintenance

Energy Infrastructure

Urban Development

Coastal Protection

Leisure

6.3. Global Dredging Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oil And Gas Companies

Mining Companies

Renewables

Other End Users

7. Dredging Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Dredging Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Dredging Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

