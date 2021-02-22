Global Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market (2020 to 2027) - Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Application; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dried blood spot collection cards market expected to reach USD 339.5 million by 2027, according to the study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The recent surge in COVID-19 pandemic, rising newborn screening through dried blood spot collection cards for hereditary and metabolic disorders, innovations, and its wide applicability in diagnosing varied diseases coupled with new product launches are few factors attributed to the market growth for dried blood spot collection cards. For instance, in June 2020, PerkinElmer Inc. introduced the DBS test for COVID-19 in the market utilizing its DELFIA platform with a capacity of up to 5,000 samples in a day. This sample collection allows both de-centralized collection and efficient testing.



The global dried blood spot collection cards industry is fragmented based on card type, application, and region. In terms of card type, the market is segmented into Whatman 903, Ahlstrom 226, FTA, and others. Based on application, the global dried blood spot collection cards industry is further bifurcated into newborn screening, infectious disease testing, therapeutic drug monitoring, forensics, and other applications.



Segment Highlights

The Whatman 903 dried blood spot collection cards industry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the emergence and increasing incidences of genetic disorders. The market segment held over 25% of the global share in 2019.

Based on application, the new-born screening dried blood spot collection cards industry segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2027. The recent surge in neo-natal disorders is expected to be primarily responsible for the market segment's growth over the forecast period.

North American dried blood spot collection cards industry accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019. The region has a well developed medical infrastructure and government-sponsored newborn screening programs, which drives the market demand for such products.

Qiagen, PerkinElmer, and Roche Diagnostics are a few of the major market players operating in the dried blood spot collection cards industry. Increasing research & development and a wide range of product offerings are a few prominent strategies adopted by the dried blood spot collection cards industry players.

