Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Markets Forecasts 2024 - Players Venture out for Packaging Formats Designed to Grab Consumer Attention

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dried Fruits & Edible Nuts Consumption in Thousand Tons.



Dried Fruits Consumption for the Global and the US markets are analyzed by the following Product Segments:



Dried Grapes

Prunes

Dried Apricots

Dried Figs

Dates

Edible Nuts Consumption for the Global and the US Markets are analyzed by the following Product Segments:



Peanuts

Treenuts

Almonds

Cashews

Walnuts

Hazelnuts

Pecans

Pistachios

Others

The report profiles 86 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Arimex Ltd. ( Lithuania )

) Mariani Packing Co., Inc ( USA )

) National Raisin Company ( USA )

) Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. ( USA )

) Olam International Limited ( Singapore )

) Papagan Dried Fruit Co. ( Turkey )

) Paradise, Inc. ( USA )

) Peyman Kuruyemis Sanayi ve Ticaret AS ( Turkey )

) S&W Fine Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) Sun-Maid Growers of California (USA )

) Sunsweet Growers, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Primer

Current and Future Market Analysis

Dried Fruits

Edible Nuts



3. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Global Dried Fruit and Edible Nut Production - An Overview

Cashew Nuts Production on Rise

Global Pistachio Market

Key Production Statistics

Production by Type

Dried Fruits

Edible Nuts

Global Cashew Prices on a Rise

Almond Price Trends

Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

Demand for Freeze Dried Fruits in Food Preparations Augers Well for Dried Fruits Market

Rise in Positioning of Dried Fruits as a Snack - A Key Growth Driver

Demand for Organic Nuts on Rise

Growing Health Consciousness and Medicinal Benefits to Drive Growth

Chocolates Pep the Demand for Dried Fruits and Nuts

Food Innovation Endeavours Lend to Inclusion of Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts

Focus Grows on Driving Impulse Purchases

Players Venture out for Packaging Formats Designed to Grab Consumer Attention

High-yield Peanut Varieties Find Favor among Suppliers

Brand Consciousness of Consumers and Strict Trade Regulations Drive Investments in Packaging Machinery

Export - Import Stats

Edible Nuts



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Dried Fruits

Dried Grapes

Prunes

Dried Apricots

Dried Figs

Dates

Edible Nuts

Peanuts

Almonds

Cashew

Walnuts

Hazelnuts

Pecans

Pistachios

Pine Nuts

Brazil Nuts

Macadamias



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1 Focus on Select Players

Arimex Ltd. (Lithuania)

Mariani Packing Co., Inc (USA)

National Raisin Company (USA)

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (USA)

Olam International Limited (Singapore)

Papagan Dried Fruit Co. (Turkey)

Paradise, Inc. (USA)

Peyman Kuruyemis Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)

S&W Fine Foods, Inc. (USA)

Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Sun-Maid Growers of California (USA)

Sunsweet Growers, Inc. (USA)



5.2 Product Launches

Del Monte Introduces Packaged Dried Blueberries

Fairway Foodservice Introduces Dried Fruit and Nut Range

Bsch Boden Spies Introduces Dried Blueberries

Whitworths Introduces New Line of Dried Fruit Snack Packs

Del Monte Introduces All New Dried Apricots

Del Monte Rolls Out New Dried Apricots in India

FCEL Launches KARMIQ Brand to Venture into Dry Fruits Retail Market



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Olam International Sells Farmland Assets to Farmland Partners

Amsterdam Commodities to Acquire Delinuts B.V.

Azuri Sets up New Plant to for Dried Fruits and Vegetables

Bridgepoint Acquires Peyman

Olam Takes Over Brooks Peanut Company



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Dried Fruits Market: Analytics by Geographic Region

Global Dried Fruits Market: Analytics by Product Segment

Global Edible Nuts Market: Analytics by Geographic Region

Global Edible Nuts Market: Analytics by Product Group/Segment



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Factors Driving Growth

Nuts - A Popular Functional Ingredient

Snack Nuts Gain Prominence

Industry Analysis

US Leads Global Raisin Production

Almond Production and Trade Trends

Walnut Production

Pistachios Market

Iran - A Constant Threat

Impact of China's Tariffs on US Imports

Ex-Im Statistics for Select Product Segments

B. Market Analytics

US Dried Fruits Consumption: Analytics by Product Segment

US Edible Nuts Consumption: Analytics by Product Group/Segment



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

B. Market Analytics

Canadian Dried Fruits Consumption

Canadian Edible Nuts Consumption



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Regulatory Environment

B. Market Analytics

Japanese Dried Fruits Consumption

Japanese Edible Nuts Consumption



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Analysis

Dried Fruits Market - A Brief

Overview of European Edible Nuts Market

A Major Importer of Dried Fruits & Nuts Worldwide

Supply Chain Dynamics

Dried Grapes Market - An Overview

Regulatory Requirements for Dried Grapes

Regulations on Aflatoxins in Dried Fruits & Edible Nuts

Permissible Maximum Levels of Aflatoxins in Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts in the EU

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Germany

Market Overview

Distribution Channel Analysis

The United Kingdom

Dried Fruits Consumption

Growing Domestic Demand Drives Imports

Russia

Dried Fruit and Nuts Imports

Rest of Europe

Poland

Turkey

Nut Production in Turkey

Dried Fruits Production

Dried Fruits Export Market - An Overview

B. Market Analytics

European Dried Fruits Consumption

European Edible Nuts Consumption



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

China

Demand for Californian Almonds on Rise

China Focuses on Increasing Domestic Production

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Australia

Almond Industry - An Overview

India

Nuts and Dry Fruits Market Exhibits Remarkable Growth

India - the Largest Market for Cashews

Turkey Targets the Indian Market

Taiwan

An Overview on Taiwanese Sweet Almonds

Consumption Pattern of Shelled Almonds

Vietnam

B. Market Analytics

Asia-Pacific Dried Fruits Consumption

Asia-Pacific Edible Nuts Consumption



7.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Afghanistan

Iran

Iran Maintains Strong Position in Dried Fruits and Nuts Market

B. Market Analytics

Middle East & African Dried Fruits Consumption

Middle East & African Edible Nuts Consumption



7.7 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Brazil

Market Overview

Macadamias Production Targets Exports

Chile

Chile Expands Role in Global Exports

B. Market Analytics

Latin American Dried Fruits Consumption

Latin American Edible Nuts Consumption



