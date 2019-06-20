Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Markets Forecasts 2024 - Players Venture out for Packaging Formats Designed to Grab Consumer Attention
Jun 20, 2019
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dried Fruits & Edible Nuts Consumption in Thousand Tons.
Dried Fruits Consumption for the Global and the US markets are analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Dried Grapes
- Prunes
- Dried Apricots
- Dried Figs
- Dates
Edible Nuts Consumption for the Global and the US Markets are analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Peanuts
- Treenuts
- Almonds
- Cashews
- Walnuts
- Hazelnuts
- Pecans
- Pistachios
- Others
The report profiles 86 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Arimex Ltd. (Lithuania)
- Mariani Packing Co., Inc (USA)
- National Raisin Company (USA)
- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (USA)
- Olam International Limited (Singapore)
- Papagan Dried Fruit Co. (Turkey)
- Paradise, Inc. (USA)
- Peyman Kuruyemis Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)
- S&W Fine Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Sun-Maid Growers of California (USA)
- Sunsweet Growers, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
Current and Future Market Analysis
Dried Fruits
Edible Nuts
3. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Global Dried Fruit and Edible Nut Production - An Overview
Cashew Nuts Production on Rise
Global Pistachio Market
Key Production Statistics
Production by Type
Dried Fruits
Edible Nuts
Global Cashew Prices on a Rise
Almond Price Trends
Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
Demand for Freeze Dried Fruits in Food Preparations Augers Well for Dried Fruits Market
Rise in Positioning of Dried Fruits as a Snack - A Key Growth Driver
Demand for Organic Nuts on Rise
Growing Health Consciousness and Medicinal Benefits to Drive Growth
Chocolates Pep the Demand for Dried Fruits and Nuts
Food Innovation Endeavours Lend to Inclusion of Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts
Focus Grows on Driving Impulse Purchases
Players Venture out for Packaging Formats Designed to Grab Consumer Attention
High-yield Peanut Varieties Find Favor among Suppliers
Brand Consciousness of Consumers and Strict Trade Regulations Drive Investments in Packaging Machinery
Export - Import Stats
Edible Nuts
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Dried Fruits
Dried Grapes
Prunes
Dried Apricots
Dried Figs
Dates
Edible Nuts
Peanuts
Almonds
Cashew
Walnuts
Hazelnuts
Pecans
Pistachios
Pine Nuts
Brazil Nuts
Macadamias
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
Arimex Ltd. (Lithuania)
Mariani Packing Co., Inc (USA)
National Raisin Company (USA)
Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (USA)
Olam International Limited (Singapore)
Papagan Dried Fruit Co. (Turkey)
Paradise, Inc. (USA)
Peyman Kuruyemis Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)
S&W Fine Foods, Inc. (USA)
Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Sun-Maid Growers of California (USA)
Sunsweet Growers, Inc. (USA)
5.2 Product Launches
Del Monte Introduces Packaged Dried Blueberries
Fairway Foodservice Introduces Dried Fruit and Nut Range
Bsch Boden Spies Introduces Dried Blueberries
Whitworths Introduces New Line of Dried Fruit Snack Packs
Del Monte Introduces All New Dried Apricots
Del Monte Rolls Out New Dried Apricots in India
FCEL Launches KARMIQ Brand to Venture into Dry Fruits Retail Market
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Olam International Sells Farmland Assets to Farmland Partners
Amsterdam Commodities to Acquire Delinuts B.V.
Azuri Sets up New Plant to for Dried Fruits and Vegetables
Bridgepoint Acquires Peyman
Olam Takes Over Brooks Peanut Company
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Dried Fruits Market: Analytics by Geographic Region
Global Dried Fruits Market: Analytics by Product Segment
Global Edible Nuts Market: Analytics by Geographic Region
Global Edible Nuts Market: Analytics by Product Group/Segment
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Factors Driving Growth
Nuts - A Popular Functional Ingredient
Snack Nuts Gain Prominence
Industry Analysis
US Leads Global Raisin Production
Almond Production and Trade Trends
Walnut Production
Pistachios Market
Iran - A Constant Threat
Impact of China's Tariffs on US Imports
Ex-Im Statistics for Select Product Segments
B. Market Analytics
US Dried Fruits Consumption: Analytics by Product Segment
US Edible Nuts Consumption: Analytics by Product Group/Segment
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
B. Market Analytics
Canadian Dried Fruits Consumption
Canadian Edible Nuts Consumption
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Regulatory Environment
B. Market Analytics
Japanese Dried Fruits Consumption
Japanese Edible Nuts Consumption
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Analysis
Dried Fruits Market - A Brief
Overview of European Edible Nuts Market
A Major Importer of Dried Fruits & Nuts Worldwide
Supply Chain Dynamics
Dried Grapes Market - An Overview
Regulatory Requirements for Dried Grapes
Regulations on Aflatoxins in Dried Fruits & Edible Nuts
Permissible Maximum Levels of Aflatoxins in Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts in the EU
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Germany
Market Overview
Distribution Channel Analysis
The United Kingdom
Dried Fruits Consumption
Growing Domestic Demand Drives Imports
Russia
Dried Fruit and Nuts Imports
Rest of Europe
Poland
Turkey
Nut Production in Turkey
Dried Fruits Production
Dried Fruits Export Market - An Overview
B. Market Analytics
European Dried Fruits Consumption
European Edible Nuts Consumption
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Overview of Select Regional Markets
China
Demand for Californian Almonds on Rise
China Focuses on Increasing Domestic Production
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Australia
Almond Industry - An Overview
India
Nuts and Dry Fruits Market Exhibits Remarkable Growth
India - the Largest Market for Cashews
Turkey Targets the Indian Market
Taiwan
An Overview on Taiwanese Sweet Almonds
Consumption Pattern of Shelled Almonds
Vietnam
B. Market Analytics
Asia-Pacific Dried Fruits Consumption
Asia-Pacific Edible Nuts Consumption
7.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Afghanistan
Iran
Iran Maintains Strong Position in Dried Fruits and Nuts Market
B. Market Analytics
Middle East & African Dried Fruits Consumption
Middle East & African Edible Nuts Consumption
7.7 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Brazil
Market Overview
Macadamias Production Targets Exports
Chile
Chile Expands Role in Global Exports
B. Market Analytics
Latin American Dried Fruits Consumption
Latin American Edible Nuts Consumption
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 86 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 88)
- The United States (24)
- Canada (3)
- Europe (38)
- France (6)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (8)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Africa (2)
