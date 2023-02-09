Global Dried Processed Food Markets Report 2023-2030: Changing Purchase Patterns of Consumers and Hectic Lifestyles Bodes Well for Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dried Processed Food - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dried Processed Food Market to Reach $389.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dried Processed Food estimated at US$282.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$389.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Dried Pasta & Noodles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$135 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dried Soup segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Dried Processed Food market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$79.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$52.1 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Increasing Consumption of Ready to Eat and Convenience Food Shapes Market Growth

Dried Pasta and Noodles Dominate Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Purchase Patterns of Consumers and Hectic Lifestyles Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Millennials Push Demand for Ready to Consume Food Products, Driving Market Growth

As More Millennials Join the Global Workforce, Heightened Demand for Ready to Consume Food Boosts Market Prospects: Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Global Workforce by Generation for the Year 2020

High Consumption in Fast Growing Economies Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Rapid Urbanization and Flourishing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Consumption: Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Leading Consumers of Instant Noodles by Per Capita Consumption (In Servings)

Growing Health Awareness and Demand for Gluten-Free Products Creates New Revenue Opportunities

Global Gluten-Free Food Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Innovative Product Offerings to Augment Market Prospects

New Packaging Technologies Shed Focus on Product Differentiation

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

B&G Foods, Inc.

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

Conagra Brands, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

ITC Ltd.

Nestec, Inc.

Symington's Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Toyo Suisan Kikai Co., Ltd.

Unilever PLC

