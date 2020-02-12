Global Drill Pipe Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drill Pipe market worldwide is projected to grow by US$296.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. API Grade, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$923.8 Million by the year 2025, API Grade will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, API Grade will reach a market size of US$54.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$82 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, DP-Master Manufacturing (S) Pte. Ltd.; Drill Pipe International, LLC; Hilong Group OF Companies; National Oilwell Varco, Inc.; Oil Country Tubular Limited; Tejas Tubular Products Inc.; Tenaris SA; Texas Steel Conversion Inc.; TMK Group; Vallourec SA



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Drill Pipe Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Drill Pipe Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Drill Pipe Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Drill Pipe Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: API Grade (Grade) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: API Grade (Grade) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: API Grade (Grade) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Premium Grade (Grade) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Premium Grade (Grade) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Premium Grade (Grade) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Onshore (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Onshore (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Onshore (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Offshore (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Offshore (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Offshore (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Drill Pipe Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Drill Pipe Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Drill Pipe Market in the United States by Grade: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by

Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Drill Pipe Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Drill Pipe Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Drill Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Drill Pipe Historic Market Review by Grade

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 24: Drill Pipe Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 25: Canadian Drill Pipe Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Drill Pipe Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Drill Pipe: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Drill Pipe Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by Grade:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drill

Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Japanese Drill Pipe Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Drill Pipe Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Drill Pipe Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Drill Pipe Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Drill Pipe Market by Grade: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Drill Pipe in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Drill Pipe Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Drill Pipe Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 40: European Drill Pipe Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Drill Pipe Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: European Drill Pipe Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Drill Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018-2025

Table 44: Drill Pipe Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Grade:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Grade:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Drill Pipe Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 47: Drill Pipe Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Drill Pipe Market in France by Grade: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: French Drill Pipe Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 51: French Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by Grade:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Drill Pipe Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: French Drill Pipe Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Drill Pipe Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: German Drill Pipe Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 57: German Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Grade:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Drill Pipe Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: German Drill Pipe Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Drill Pipe Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Drill Pipe Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Drill Pipe Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 63: Italian Drill Pipe Market by Grade: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Italian Demand for Drill Pipe in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Drill Pipe Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Drill Pipe: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Drill Pipe Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: United Kingdom Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by

Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Drill Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Drill Pipe Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Drill Pipe Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Drill Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Spanish Drill Pipe Historic Market Review by Grade in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 75: Drill Pipe Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Spanish Drill Pipe Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Drill Pipe Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 78: Spanish Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Drill Pipe Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Drill Pipe Market in Russia by Grade: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 81: Russian Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Grade:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Russian Drill Pipe Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Drill Pipe Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 84: Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Drill Pipe Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018-2025

Table 86: Drill Pipe Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by

Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Drill Pipe Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Drill Pipe Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Drill Pipe Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Drill Pipe Market in Asia-Pacific by Grade: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by

Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Drill Pipe Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Drill Pipe Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Australian Drill Pipe Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 102: Australian Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by

Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Drill Pipe Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Drill Pipe Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Drill Pipe Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 106: Indian Drill Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Indian Drill Pipe Historic Market Review by Grade in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 108: Drill Pipe Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Indian Drill Pipe Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Drill Pipe Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 111: Indian Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Drill Pipe Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: South Korean Drill Pipe Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 114: Drill Pipe Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Drill Pipe Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Drill Pipe Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Drill Pipe Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Drill Pipe: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Drill Pipe Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Market Share

Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Drill Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Drill Pipe Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Drill Pipe Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 125: Drill Pipe Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: Latin American Drill Pipe Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Latin American Drill Pipe Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Drill Pipe Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Drill Pipe Market by Grade:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Demand for Drill Pipe in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Drill Pipe Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Drill Pipe Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018-2025

Table 134: Drill Pipe Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Argentinean Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by

Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Argentinean Drill Pipe Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 137: Drill Pipe Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 139: Drill Pipe Market in Brazil by Grade: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Brazilian Drill Pipe Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 141: Brazilian Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by Grade:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Drill Pipe Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Drill Pipe Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 145: Drill Pipe Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Mexican Drill Pipe Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 147: Mexican Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Grade:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Drill Pipe Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Drill Pipe Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Drill Pipe Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Drill Pipe Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Drill Pipe Market in Rest of Latin America by Grade:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Latin America Drill Pipe Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Drill Pipe Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Drill Pipe Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 156: Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Drill Pipe Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 158: Drill Pipe Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 159: The Middle East Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: The Middle East Drill Pipe Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: The Middle East Drill Pipe Historic Market by Grade

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: Drill Pipe Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Drill Pipe Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Drill Pipe Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Drill Pipe: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Drill Pipe Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Iranian Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by Grade:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drill

Pipe in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Iranian Drill Pipe Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Drill Pipe Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Drill Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018-2025

Table 173: Drill Pipe Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Israeli Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Grade:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Israeli Drill Pipe Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 176: Drill Pipe Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Drill Pipe Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Drill Pipe Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 180: Saudi Arabian Drill Pipe Market by Grade: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Drill Pipe in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Drill Pipe Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Drill Pipe Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: United Arab Emirates Drill Pipe Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 186: Drill Pipe Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Drill Pipe Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Drill Pipe Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Drill Pipe Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Drill Pipe Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Rest of Middle East Drill Pipe Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Middle East Drill Pipe Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Drill Pipe Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Drill Pipe Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Drill Pipe Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 196: African Drill Pipe Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Drill Pipe Market in Africa by Grade: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 198: African Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown by Grade:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: African Drill Pipe Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Drill Pipe Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 201: Drill Pipe Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION



DP-MASTER MANUFACTURING (S) PTE.

DRILL PIPE INTERNATIONAL, LLC

HILONG GROUP OF COMPANIES

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO

OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR LIMITED

TMK GROUP

TEJAS TUBULAR PRODUCTS INC.

TENARIS SA

TEXAS STEEL CONVERSION INC.

VALLOUREC SA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

