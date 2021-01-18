Global Drilling Fluids Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 with COVID-19 Impacts on Procurement & Production

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drilling Fluids - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Drilling Fluids Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drilling Fluids estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Oil based Fluids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water based fluids segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Drilling Fluids market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.

Synthetic based Fluids Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR

In the global Synthetic based Fluids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$980.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Halliburton

Imdex Ltd

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Weatherford International Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Drilling Fluids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Drilling Fluids Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Drilling Fluids Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Drilling Fluids Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Oil based Fluids (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Oil based Fluids (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Oil based Fluids (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Water based fluids (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Water based fluids (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Water based fluids (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Synthetic based Fluids (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Synthetic based Fluids (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Synthetic based Fluids (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Onshore Oil & Gas (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Onshore Oil & Gas (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Onshore Oil & Gas (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Offshore Oil & Gas (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Offshore Oil & Gas (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Offshore Oil & Gas (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Drilling Fluids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Drilling Fluids Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

Drilling Fluids Market by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Drilling Fluids Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Drilling Fluids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Drilling Fluids Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Drilling Fluids Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

