Global Drip Irrigation Market 2019-2025 - Analysis & Forecast by Emitters, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Filters, Valves, and Pressure Pumps

DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drip Irrigation Market by Component (Emitters, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Filters, Valves, and Pressure Pumps), Emitter/Dripper Type (Inline and Online), Application (Surface and Subsurface), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for drip irrigation is projected to be valued at USD 8.7 billion by 2025.

According to a World Bank report 2017, agriculture accounted for about 70% global water withdrawal and approximately 90% of its consumptive use. With the need to increase productivity while saving water, micro-irrigation systems such as drip irrigation would play a key role in global agriculture.



The adoption of micro-irrigation technology has helped achieve higher cropping and irrigation intensity, which has made a significant impact on resource saving, cultivation cost, crop yield, and farm productivity. This technology has received considerable attention from policymakers and government for its perceived ability to contribute significantly toward agricultural productivity and economic growth.



The global drip irrigation market is projected to grow due to factors such as government initiatives, water conservation activities, enhancement of production, and decrease in production cost. This market is also driven by factors such as population growth, increasing withdrawal of water for agriculture, limited land resources, unpredictable rainfall patterns, and demand for biofuel in developing countries.



The drip irrigation market is segmented on the basis of component, crop type, emitter type, application, and region. The components of drip irrigation systems include emitters/drippers, pressure pumps, drip tubes/drip lines, valves, filters, and fittings & accessories. The market has further been segmented on the basis of crop type into field crops, vegetable crops, fruit and nuts, and others which include turf, ornamental crops, and spice crops. Based on application type, the drip irrigation market is segmented into surface and surface drip irrigation. On the basis of key regions, the drip irrigation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



The Asia Pacific region dominated the drip irrigation market in 2018. The increasing population, especially in developing nations such as India and China, improvement in food productivity, and government initiatives within the Asia Pacific countries that provide support through incentives and subsidies to modernize the industry have been a few factors that have contributed to the growth of the drip irrigation market in this region.



Drip tubes/Drip lines are projected to be the fastest-growing component for drip irrigation during the forecast period. Emitters are projected to be the second-fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2025. The key players in this market are Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), The Toro Company (US), Hunter Industries Incorporated (US), Netafim (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Rivulis Irrigation (Israel), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp, Ltd (China), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. (China), and Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel).



These companies adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions & investments, new product launches, agreements, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Market Overview



Macroeconomic Indicators



Increasing Population Density

Distribution and Availability of Water for Irrigation

Rates of Water Withdrawal

Area Under Irrigation

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Government Programs and Subsidies Driving Acceptance of Drip Irrigation Systems

Efficiency in the Use of Water in Drought-Prone Areas

Cost Efficiency in Agricultural Production

Enhanced Crop Yields

Restraints



High Initial Cost of Large-Scale Drip Irrigation Systems

High Cost of System Maintenance

Opportunities



Increasing Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Sustainable Practices

Advancements in Technological Capabilities of Drip Irrigation Systems

Challenges



Environmental Degradation of Equipment, Resulting in Additional Costs for Clean-Up and Disposal

Soil Salinity Hazards and Bioclogging in Drip Irrigation Systems

Value Chain Analysis



Patent Analysis



Regulatory Framework



US

India

Quality Specifications for Laterals

Quality Specifications for Emitters

