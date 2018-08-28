Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market 2018-2022

LONDON, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Drip Irrigation Systems







Drip irrigation system, a type of micro irrigation system, is the controlled delivery of water to the roots of the plants. It reduces water runoffs and evaporation. Also known as the trickle irrigation system, the drip irrigation system consists of a network of pipes, tubing valves, emitters, and other fitting accessories.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.74% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the drip irrigation systems market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of drip irrigation systems to various end-users such as agriculture and homeowners.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, drip irrigation systems market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Jain Irrigation Systems



• Lindsay



• NETAFIM



• Rivulis



• The Toro Company



• Valmont Industries







Market driver



• Expansion of end-users



Market challenge



• High initial cost and maintenance cost



Market trend



• Growing preference for drip irrigation systems with improved features



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







