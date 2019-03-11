NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Driver Monitoring System Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Monitoring Type, By Offering Type, By Component, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 - 2024



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05750991





Global driver monitoring system market is projected to grow from $ 718 million in 2018 to around $ 1.5 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising need to curb road accident fatalities, technological advancements in the automotive industry and increasing awareness about safe driving. Government of several countries are implementing rules and regulations, which are aimed at bringing down fatalities and increasing on-road safety of commuters as safe driving, pedestrian safety and driving comfort are the major concerns for both automakers and users. Growing sales of luxury cars across the globe are further expected to aid global driver monitoring system market, as these cars are equipped with various advanced driver assistance systems, like driver monitoring systems.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global driver monitoring system market.

• To classify and forecast global driver monitoring system market based on vehicle type, monitoring type, offering type, component and region.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting global driver monitoring system market into vehicle type: passenger car and commercial vehicles.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting global driver monitoring system market into monitoring type: driver fatigue monitoring, drunk driving monitoring, driver alertness/distraction monitoring, identity recognition and others.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting global driver monitoring system market into offering type: hardware and software.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting global driver monitoring system market into component: pressure mats, steering angle sensors, strain gauges, infrared sensors and others.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting global driver monitoring system market into regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America and North America.

• To identify drivers, challenges and trends in global driver monitoring system market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global driver monitoring system market.

Some of the major players operating in global driver monitoring system market are Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Valeo S.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Autoliv Inc., Visteon Corporation, Jabil Inc., Veoneer Inc., Seeing Machines, etc.

To perform the study, TechSci Research conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, TechSci Research prepared an exhaustive list of driver monitoring system manufacturers and distributors operating globally.



Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys, which included primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major driver monitoring system companies across the globe.

TechSci Research calculated global driver monitoring system market size using a bottom-up technique, wherein volume sales data for different product type (passenger car and commercial vehicle) were recorded as well as forecast for the future years.TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories and databases such as OICA, World Bank, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Driver monitoring system manufacturers and distribution companies

• End users of driver monitoring systems

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to driver monitoring system industry

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as driver monitoring system manufacturers, dealers, customers and policymakers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global driver monitoring system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Commercial Vehicle

• Market, by Monitoring Type

o Driver Fatigue Monitoring

o Drunk Driving Monitoring

o Driver Alertness/Distraction Monitoring

o Identity Recognition

o Others

• Market, by Offering Type:

o Hardware

o Software

• Market, by Component

o Pressure Mats

o Infrared Sensors

o Strain Gauges

o Steering Angle Sensors

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Malaysia

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar



Competitive Landscape

:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in global driver monitoring system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05750991



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

