Global Drone Analytics Market Size Projected to be Valued at USD 12.79 Billion by 2030, at 25.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Nov 10, 2022, 08:03 ET
Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Drone Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Industry; By Application; By Type (Service, Software As A Service); By Solution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research study, the global drone analytics market size was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 12.79 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.
What is Drone Analytics? What is Expected Drone Analytics Market Size?
- Overview
Drone analytics is a technique that is used to collect, analyze, and process the data that is essential to make important decisions. The data is usually used in commercial sectors to calculate the stockpile and raw material quantities in inventories. Drone analytics involves creating 2D and 3D visualizations of the sites which are being monitored and channelizing the visualizations so that users can view and edit them according to their requirements.
The technique is also broadly used in sectors such as agriculture, mining, disaster management, urban planning, and the military. Drone analytics are cost-effective compared to other technologies. Factors such as growing demand and applications of drones across different sector, including agriculture, logistics, mining, oil and gas, and real estate, is driving the drone analytics market sales.
Some of the Top Companies in the Market Are:
- Aerovironment
- Agribotix
- AgEagle
- Delta Drone
- Dronedeploy
- Draganfly
- Dronifi
- ESRi
- GE Digital
- HuvrdatA
- Kespry
- Neurala Inc.
- Optelos
- Pix4d
- Precisionhawk
- Scale AI Inc.
- Sentera
- Skydio
- Skycatch Inc.
- Viatechnik
Growth Driving Factors
- Increased adoption of advanced technologies in drone analytics pushes the market growth
Increasing integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning and lasers in drone analytics to perform specific tasks during inspections is fueling the growth of drone manufacturers in the market. Rising demand for complete drone packages boosts drone analytics market demand. Drones can produce a huge amount of data as it comprises high-resolution cameras for image mapping, video recording, and equipment tracking. This unstructured data produced by drones can be structured using drone analytics. This feature is majorly propelling the industry's growth.
Moreover, this technology has the ability to map rear areas and save time and money on surveys and data collection, thus fueling the drone analytics industry's growth. Several governments have approved BVLOS operations for drones in the commercial sector which enables drone analytics companies to perform some commercial operations. This is another factor expected to promote industry expansion over the forecast period. In addition, rising capital investments for the development of new and advanced drone software are anticipated to accelerate the drone analytics market size throughout the forthcoming years.
Recent Development
In May 2021, AeroVironment Inc. announced acquisition of Telerob to expand the former's company portfolio of intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, from small and medium unmanned aerial systems to tactical missile systems and unmanned ground vehicles.
Segmental Analysis
- Agriculture industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period
Based on industry drone analytics market segmentations, agriculture is estimated to lead the market because drone analytics is majorly utilized for crop spraying, seed planting, soil analysis, crop monitoring, and livestock inspection. According to studies, with the combination of agriculture and drone platforms, farmers can accelerate their crop production by up to 5% while lowering their input expenses by 5%.
- Aerial monitoring held the major market share
On the basis of application, the aerial monitoring segment witnessed the highest drone analytics market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Rising utilization of drone analytics for real-time aerial monitoring fuels segment growth. Also, drone construction site aids in reducing dangerous accidents. Technological developments like 3D Robotics (3DR) based on Autodesk's Forge platform to provide a UAV-to-cloud solution are anticipated to positively influence segment growth.
- Software as a service accounted for the largest market share
Based on type, software as a service is likely to experience the fastest growth over the study period owing to the surge in emphasis on drone-based mapping and inspection services and the rising focus on leveraging innovative software tools and technologies. Further growing demand for on-site data collection coupled with a major focus on sharing the results with stakeholders is the factor bolstering the drone analytics industry growth.
Drone Analytics Market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Revenue forecast in 2030
|
USD 12.79 Billion
|
Market size value in 2022
|
USD 2.12 Billion
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
25.2% from 2022 – 2030
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022 - 2030
|
Top Market Players
|
Aerovironment, Agribotix, AgEagle, Delta Drone, Dronedeploy, Draganfly, Dronifi, ESRi, GE Digital, HuvrdatA, Kespry, Neurala Inc., Optelos, Pix4d, Precisionhawk, Scale AI Inc., Sentera, Skydio, Skycatch Inc., Viatechnik
|
Segments Covered
|
By Industry, By Application, By Type, By Solution, By Region
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Geographic Overview
- North America is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period
Based on geography, drone analytics market in North America is predicted to contribute to the largest share. This can be attributed to the high presence of numerous companies and the increasing demand for drones in the region. Other factors, including rising demand for improved drone-based surveillance and inspection as well as the integration of innovative technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and computer vision in drone software, are projected to flourish the market progress in the region. In addition, increased demand for such techniques in industries such as agriculture, oil & gas, energy & utilities is expected to propel the regional market growth.
Browse the Detail Report "Drone Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Industry; By Application; By Type (Service, Software As A Service); By Solution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/drone-analytics-market
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]
Polaris Market Research has segmented the drone analytics market report based on industry, application, type, solution, and region:
By Industry Outlook
- Agriculture
- Engineering & Infrastructure
- Insurance
- Energy & Power
- Telecommunication
- Transportation & Logistics
- Defence & Security
- Maritime
- Public Safety
- Retail & Ecommerce
- Environmental & Weather
- Others
By Application Outlook
- Thermal Detection
- Geolocation Tagging
- Aerial Monitoring
- Ground Exploration
- Volumetric Calculations
- 3D Modelling
- Others
By Type Outlook
- Service
- Software as a Service
By Solution Outlook
- End-to-End Solution
- Point Solution
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
