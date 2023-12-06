Global Drone Battery Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Opportunities in the Advent of Next-generation and Smart Battery Technologies

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drone Battery Market: Analysis By Drone Type, By Battery Type (Lithium Polymer, Nickel Cadmium, and Nickel Metal Hydride), By Battery Capacity, By End User, By Region Size, Trends and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drone battery market in 2022 stood at US$1.02 billion and is likely to reach US$2.50 billion by 2028.

Originating from the need for portable, high-energy-density power sources, these batteries have become indispensable in the era of advanced drone applications, ranging from aerial photography to logistics and beyond. The recent upsurge in their market demand is attributed to the exponential growth in drone usage, driven by technological innovation, increased endurance and power requirements of drones, and a growing appetite for renewable energy sources in UAV technology. As drones become more embedded in commercial and industrial activities, the performance and efficiency of drone batteries are poised to be pivotal, making their continued evolution and optimization a central focus in the UAV industry's trajectory. The global drone battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.01% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Drone Type: In 2022, the Mini Quad segment emerged as the largest in the drone battery market primarily due to the explosive popularity of drone racing and freestyle flying. These activities require compact, agile drones with batteries that provide high discharge rates for dynamic maneuverability and speed, driving a high volume of sales in the Mini Quad sector. Further, the Mini Quad segment, during the forecasted period of 2023-2028, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to continuous innovations in battery technology that are projected to further enhance the performance and duration of Mini Quad flights. Coupled with the increasing mainstream appeal of drone sports and recreational flying, the demand for advanced, longer-lasting batteries in the Mini Quad domain is set to surge, outpacing other drone battery market segments.

By Battery Type: In 2022, the Lithium Polymer (LiPo) segment stood as the largest in the drone battery market due to its unparalleled energy density and adaptability, which significantly enhances drone performance. LiPo batteries' ability to provide longer flight times and their flexibility in design cater perfectly to the diverse and expanding demands of both recreational and commercial drone users. Looking forward to the forecast period of 2023-2028, the LiPo battery segment is anticipated to maintain its rapid growth trajectory. This is driven by the ongoing advancements in LiPo technology that promise even greater improvements in energy efficiency, safety, and operational longevity, ensuring they remain the preferred choice as drone applications become more sophisticated and widespread.

By Battery Capacity: In 2022, the Below 3000 mAh segment is the largest segment, attributed to the high volume of consumer drones that require smaller, lightweight batteries for casual and entry-level use. These drones dominate the market in unit sales due to their affordability and accessibility to the average consumer and hobbyist. During the forecasted period of 2023-2028, the segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, owing to the increasing popularity of drones for recreational use, the rise in drone-based educational programs, and continuous improvements in battery technology that are expected to enhance the performance of these smaller drones, further solidifying their appeal and expanding their market presence.

By End User: In 2022, the agroforestry segment holds the largest market share, attributed to the widespread adoption of drones in agriculture and forestry for efficient land management, crop monitoring, and resource mapping. These sectors have recognized the value of drones in enhancing productivity and sustainability, fueling the demand for specialized drone batteries. On the other hand, during the forecasted period of 2023-2028, the segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to the increasing global focus on food security and sustainable land use is expected to escalate the integration of drone technology in agroforestry practices. This will, in turn, drive continuous innovation and demand for drone batteries that can support the expanding scope and frequency of agroforestry missions.

Global Drone Battery Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers : The escalating deployment of drones in industries ranging from agriculture to logistics for their efficiency and precision has spiked the need for durable drone batteries, which are fundamental to drone performance and operational longevity. Further, the market is expected to grow owing to increased adoption in the construction sector, increased use in military and defense, technological advancements in battery technology, regulatory support and standardization, growth in consumer drones, etc. in recent years.

: The drone battery market faces a significant challenge from the rising demand for alternative fuels, particularly fuel cells, which offer longer flight times and sustainability advantages over traditional lithium-based batteries. This shift threatens to disrupt the market as fuel cells gain traction within the drone industry. Additionally, other factors like the rising adoption of super-capacitors as energy storage solutions, etc. are other challenges to the market. Market Trends: The drone battery market is on the edge of a revolution from 2023 to 2028, driven by next-generation technologies like solid-state batteries and advanced electrode materials. These advancements promise to significantly improve energy density, safety, and charging speeds, expanding drones' capabilities and applications across various industries. More trends in the market are believed to grow the drone battery market during the forecasted period, which may include growth in automated and AI-driven drones, expansion in drone deliveries, urban air mobility and drone taxis, increasing adoption in emergency services, rise of swarming drones, expansion in rural and remote operations, etc.

Key players in the Drone battery market include:

Sony

SZ DJI Technology

Autel Robotics

Shenzhen Grepow Battery

MaxAmps

Tuthill

RRC Power Solutions

Epsilor

Denchi Power

MMC UAV

DNK Power

Vision Aerial

