Global Drone Camera Market, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2021 Focus on Type, Application, and End-User

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Drone Camera Market to Reach $19.25 Billion by 2021



The drone camera market has exhibited a robust growth rate in the recent past.Cameras used in drones have experienced continuous technological advancement since their inception.



Their increased adoption across commercial, military and homeland security end-users is attributed to their declining prices, compact size and ease of operability.Furthermore, increase in demand of drones for imaging applications, rise in usage of low cost Do-It-Yourself (DIY) drones, and high demand of drones for surveillance applications are driving the growth in the drone camera market.



The demand of drone cameras has experienced a significant rise in the recent years and the trend is anticipated to continue in the next few years, owing to their cost saving advantage across commercial and non-commercial end-users. The rise in demand of drones across emerging nations and miniaturization of cameras are expected to open several new opportunities for the drone camera market in the years to come.



The major type of drone cameras include SD camera and HD camera.The major applications of drone cameras are photography and videography, thermal imaging and surveillance.



These drone cameras are used across commercial, military and homeland security end-users.



The following points provide a concrete description of the report content and the topics covered in the report:

This report identifies the global drone camera market in different segments such as type, application, end-user, and geography

The study includes the market analysis and forecast of the global drone market from 2016 to 2021 in terms of value and volume. The report also highlights the year-on-year growth of the market

The study talks about the prime supply side factors affecting the growth of the market along with the current and future trends in the drone camera market

The study also presents a detailed examination of the drone camera market along the lines of market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges

The study provides detailed analysis of industry attractiveness through Porter's Five Forces analysis

The report also highlights the value chain of the overall drone camera industry

A detailed competitive analysis has been included in this report which focuses on the key market developments & strategies followed by the key players in the market. Additionally, market share of the players providing different type of drone cameras has been included which analyzes their position in the market

The drone camera market analysis and forecast with respect to its various types such as SD camera and HD camera

The report also provides a detailed study of the applications in which drone cameras are used such as videography and photography, thermal imaging and surveillance among others

In this report, various end-users of drone camera market have also been studied. The end-users include commercial, military and homeland security

The drone camera market has been analyzed for all the geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World with further analysis with respect to several major countries

The key market players are analyzed and profiled in detail in the Company Profiles section of the report. This section covers the business financials, company snapshots, key products & services, major developments, and finally, the individual SWOT analysis.



Executive Summary

The first drone equipped with a camera was operated in 1896 for surveillance application.Since then, the cameras in drones have rapidly changed in technology.



Now a days, drones equipped with camera are extensively used cross commercial, military and homeland security end-users for variety of applications. Drones equipped with cameras are used for capturing a bird eye view of any place, videography and photography, thermal imaging and surveillance.



A drone camera can be defined as a camera specifically designed to be mounted on a drone for capturing photos/videos in a particular operation.Drones equipped with cameras are increasingly being adopted across commercial, military and homeland security end-users.



Some of the prime factors behind the rise in the demand of drone cameras are increase in demand of drones for imaging applications, rise in usage of low cost DIY drones, and high demand of drones for surveillance applications among others.



The demand for cameras used in drones is swiftly increasing among different end-users across the globe. The market is driven by number of factors such as se in demand of drones for imaging applications, rise in usage of low cost DIY drones, and high demand of drones for surveillance applications among others.



The drone camera market accounted for a market value of $5.44 billion in 2016 with commercial end-user holding the highest share.



Commercial end-user in drone camera market accounts for a large share overall revenue generated. The high share of commercial end-user is mainly attributed to the demand of hobbyist drones equipped with camera, declining cost and rise in demand of drone for imaging applications across commercial end-users.



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period which is followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world.The United States is the leading country in the drone camera market, globally and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



The country has the presence of several commercial and non-commercial drone camera manufacturers. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with China dominating the market in this region.



Some of the key players in the drone camera market include: Aeryon Labs, Inc., Canon Inc., CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd., DJI Innovations, DST Control, FLIR Systems Inc., Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., MicaSense, NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Satient Vision Pty Ltd., Inc., Sony Corporation, SPI Corp, and UAV Vision Pty among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• France

• Germany

• Russia

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of the World



