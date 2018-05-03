Global Drone Identification Systems Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Blighter Surveillance Systems, Dedrone, DroneShield, HENSOLDT, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon & Thales

The global drone identification systems market to grow at a CAGR of 24.25% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Drone Identification Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is technological advancements in drone identification system. The introduction of drone monitoring systems with jammers and vision sensors, their ability to detect drones in autopilot, and the usage of advanced technologies such as multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technology, are some of the major technological advancements in drone monitoring.



According to the report, one driver in the market is evidence of threats posed by drones. The recent years witnessed various incidences where weaponized drones were used by terrorist groups to drop explosives. According to the FAA, the organization received about a hundred drone incidents every month during 2016.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical limitations of technologies used. Various technological drawbacks have been identified in drone identification systems, in terms of their ability to fly at low altitudes. Limitations in their ability to be detected by radars, and their operation during certain weather conditions.



Key vendors

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Dedrone

DroneShield

HENSOLDT

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Detection and identification technologies

Mitigation technologies

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Military - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in drone identification systems

Innovative pricing and revenue models

Emergence of new drone mitigation and detection methods

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



