Global Drone Identification Systems Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Blighter Surveillance Systems, Dedrone, DroneShield, HENSOLDT, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon & Thales

The "Global Drone Identification Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drone identification systems market to grow at a CAGR of 24.25% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Drone Identification Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is technological advancements in drone identification system. The introduction of drone monitoring systems with jammers and vision sensors, their ability to detect drones in autopilot, and the usage of advanced technologies such as multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technology, are some of the major technological advancements in drone monitoring.
According to the report, one driver in the market is evidence of threats posed by drones. The recent years witnessed various incidences where weaponized drones were used by terrorist groups to drop explosives. According to the FAA, the organization received about a hundred drone incidents every month during 2016.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical limitations of technologies used. Various technological drawbacks have been identified in drone identification systems, in terms of their ability to fly at low altitudes. Limitations in their ability to be detected by radars, and their operation during certain weather conditions.
Key vendors
- Blighter Surveillance Systems
- Dedrone
- DroneShield
- HENSOLDT
- Lockheed Martin
- Raytheon
- Thales Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Detection and identification technologies
- Mitigation technologies
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Military - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances in drone identification systems
- Innovative pricing and revenue models
- Emergence of new drone mitigation and detection methods
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
