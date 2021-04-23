Global Drone-in-a-Box Market Report 2020 Competitive Profiles of 15 Key Players

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Drone-in-a-Box Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies on the Research Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The research analyzes hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Research Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

While the use of small aerial drones for a wide range of commercial applications has been increasing steadily over the past several years, market growth has been limited by regulatory restrictions requiring pilots to keep drone platforms "in sight" while in operation. In the recent past, significant advances in technologies and procedures that enable autonomous drone operations are leading regulatory agencies to approve more remotely operated drone flights.

Understanding the utility and efficiency that autonomous drones can provide, several companies have developed (or are developing) semi-autonomous or autonomous drones that can be recharged in, and protected, by weather-proof "drone stations." Commonly referred to as a drone-in-a-box (DIB), each station can provide drones with auto-land systems, micro-weather information, data transmission services, and several other utilities.

The DIB solutions market is still in a relatively nascent stage of development but has shown a higher growth potential as regulatory agencies race to keep up with the pace of technological change and drone end users discover best practices to optimize aerial intelligence for decision-making in a wide range of industries.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the top companies on the Research Radar according to their Growth and Innovation scores?

What are some significant partnerships occurring in the drone service provider market?

Which DIB solution providers have the best combination of Growth and Innovation, and which are poised to improve?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Research Radar

The Drone-in-a-Box Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Airobotics

American Robotics

Antwork

Asylon

Atlas Dynamics

Azur Drones

DroneHive

Dronematrix

Easy Aerial

Fotokite

H3 Dynamics

Matternet

Percepto

Skycharge

SkyX

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Research Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Research Radar

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Research Analytics



Companies Mentioned

Airobotics

American Robotics

Antwork

Asylon

Atlas Dynamics

Azur Drones

DroneHive

Dronematrix

Easy Aerial

Fotokite

H3 Dynamics

Matternet

Percepto

Skycharge

SkyX

