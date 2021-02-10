Global Drone-in-a-Box Solutions Market Report 2020: Top 5 Companies Account for Almost 70% of the Market - Antwork, Asylon, Atlas Dynamics, Easy Aerial, Percepto
Feb 10, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Demand for Autonomous Drones is Accelerating Growth in Drone-in-a-Box Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The top 5 companies account for nearly 70% of the market, but this percentage is likely to decline with several new entrants planning to bring solutions to the market in 2021.
The drone-in-a-box (DIB) market is nascent but will be rapidly transitioning to a growth market. While growth in this market is being driven by the demand for autonomous drones, regulatory restrictions that require pilots to maintain visual contact while operating commercial drones continue to pose the most significant roadblock.
However, technological advances and demonstrations of safe operations are leading aviation authorities to permit waivers on a wider basis. More than 30 companies globally are marketing or developing DIB solutions, but fewer than half have deployed solutions to clients.
This analysis also identifies and provides a detailed explanation of, the top growth opportunities in the DIB market. These explanations include a list of associated growth processes, an estimate of the revenue opportunity size, relevant industries each growth opportunity will influence, and regions where the opportunity will be applied.
Furthermore, a definition of each growth opportunity and the context in which the opportunity will function is presented along with calls to action that will be necessary to fully benefit from the opportunity.
The overall market assessment includes:
- Factors driving and restraining demand for DIB solutions and services
- Leading DIB solutions manufacturers and their position in the ecosystem
- Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) evaluations of the leading companies in the market
- Perspectives on various market issues that provide insights for executive-level decision-making
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the DIB growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What segments, programs, and services make up the DIB market?
- What are the most significant drivers, restraints, and trends affecting the DIB market?
- What companies are leading the DIB market, and in which segments?
- What technologies will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?
Key Topics Covered:
1. What You Need to Know First
- Trends You Need to Know
- Top Growth Opportunities in the DIB Market
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the DIB Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors by Segment
- Key Competitors by Region
- Key Competitors by Charging Method
- Key Competitors by Drone Type
- Product List
- Venture Capital Investments
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and System Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- System Sales Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Charging Method
- System Sales Forecast by Charging Method
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- System Sales Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Pricing Trends
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Antwork Profile
- Asylon Profile
- Atlas Dynamics Profile
- Easy Aerial Profile
- Percepto Profile
4. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Software and Hardware That Increase Drone Autonomy
- Growth Opportunity 2: Manned-Unmanned and Unmanned-Unmanned Teaming
- Growth Opportunity 3: Developing Technologies That Decrease Size, Weight, and Power
- Growth Opportunity 4: Providing Detect-and-Avoid Solutions for Small UAS
- Growth Opportunity 5: DIB Solutions for Confined Areas and Interiors
- Conclusions
5. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Antwork
- Asylon
- Atlas Dynamics
- Easy Aerial
- Percepto
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ce2e69
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets