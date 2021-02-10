Global Drone-in-a-Box Solutions Market Report 2020: Top 5 Companies Account for Almost 70% of the Market - Antwork, Asylon, Atlas Dynamics, Easy Aerial, Percepto

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Demand for Autonomous Drones is Accelerating Growth in Drone-in-a-Box Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The top 5 companies account for nearly 70% of the market, but this percentage is likely to decline with several new entrants planning to bring solutions to the market in 2021.



The drone-in-a-box (DIB) market is nascent but will be rapidly transitioning to a growth market. While growth in this market is being driven by the demand for autonomous drones, regulatory restrictions that require pilots to maintain visual contact while operating commercial drones continue to pose the most significant roadblock.



However, technological advances and demonstrations of safe operations are leading aviation authorities to permit waivers on a wider basis. More than 30 companies globally are marketing or developing DIB solutions, but fewer than half have deployed solutions to clients.



This analysis also identifies and provides a detailed explanation of, the top growth opportunities in the DIB market. These explanations include a list of associated growth processes, an estimate of the revenue opportunity size, relevant industries each growth opportunity will influence, and regions where the opportunity will be applied.



Furthermore, a definition of each growth opportunity and the context in which the opportunity will function is presented along with calls to action that will be necessary to fully benefit from the opportunity.



The overall market assessment includes:

Factors driving and restraining demand for DIB solutions and services

Leading DIB solutions manufacturers and their position in the ecosystem

Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) evaluations of the leading companies in the market

Perspectives on various market issues that provide insights for executive-level decision-making

Key Issues Addressed

Is the DIB growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What segments, programs, and services make up the DIB market?

What are the most significant drivers, restraints, and trends affecting the DIB market?

What companies are leading the DIB market, and in which segments?

What technologies will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?

Key Topics Covered:

1. What You Need to Know First

Trends You Need to Know

Top Growth Opportunities in the DIB Market

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the DIB Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors by Segment

Key Competitors by Region

Key Competitors by Charging Method

Key Competitors by Drone Type

Product List

Venture Capital Investments

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and System Sales Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

System Sales Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Charging Method

System Sales Forecast by Charging Method

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region

System Sales Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Pricing Trends

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Antwork Profile

Asylon Profile

Atlas Dynamics Profile

Easy Aerial Profile

Percepto Profile

4. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Software and Hardware That Increase Drone Autonomy

Growth Opportunity 2: Manned-Unmanned and Unmanned-Unmanned Teaming

Growth Opportunity 3: Developing Technologies That Decrease Size, Weight, and Power

Growth Opportunity 4: Providing Detect-and-Avoid Solutions for Small UAS

Growth Opportunity 5: DIB Solutions for Confined Areas and Interiors

Conclusions

5. Next Steps



Companies Mentioned

Antwork

Asylon

Atlas Dynamics

Easy Aerial

Percepto

