Global Drone Industry Report 2023-2030: Technology Landscape, Regulations, Trends, Key Market Segments, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skyward Bound - Navigating the Global Drone Industry 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a comprehensive and forward-looking analysis of the dynamic drone industry. It provides valuable insights for businesses, investors, and stakeholders aiming to understand and capitalize on the potential of the global drone market.

The global drone industry presents a promising market outlook, driven by a multitude of applications across various sectors. As drones continue to evolve and become more accessible, their market penetration is expected to expand significantly. Key drivers of this market include the growing demand for aerial surveillance, data collection, and logistics solutions.

The report covers essential aspects including market trends, investment landscape, technology advancements, regulatory frameworks, and end-user industry segmentation. With strategic evaluations, regional analyses, and profiles of major industry players, this report serves as a valuable tool for making informed decisions in the evolving world of drones.

Major Players

3D Robotics Inc.

Aerialtronics

AeroVironment Inc.

Airobotics Ltd

Alphabet Inc (Wing)

Autel Robotics

AutoCopter Corporation

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

(AVIC) Azur Drones SAS

BAE Systems Plc

Bharat Electronics Limited

BirdsEyeView Aerobotics

BlueBird Aero Systems Ltd

DeDrone Holdings

D-Fend Solutions

DJI (SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.)

Drone Delivery Canada

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FalconViz

Flyability SA

FT Sistemas SA

General Dynamics Corporation

GoPro, Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hubsan

Hydra Technologies

ideaForge

Integrated Aerial Systems

Intel Corporation

JETWIND

Joby Aviation

Kespry

Lilium Air Mobility

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Matternet

Microdrones GmbH

MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co., Ltd. (MMC UAV)

MTAR Technologies Limited

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Onyx Scan LiDAR

Parrot SA

Percepto

PrecisionHawk

Propeller Aero

Safran S.A.

Santos Lab

Schiebel Corporation

Terra Drone Corporation

The Boeing Company

UAS Europe AB

Unmanned Systems AG

UVify Inc.

Volansi

Volocopter

WeRobotics Inc.

Wingtra

XMobots

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Yuneec

Zipline International

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the World of Drones

B.1 Drones: Definition and Uses

B.2 Market Segmentation & Drone Applications

B.2.1 Defense and Military

B.2.2 Enterprise/Consumer

B.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Drone Industry

C. Global Drone Industry: Market Overview

C.1. Historical Market Growth and Trends

C.2 Global Drone Industry - Market Size

C.3. Global Drone Industry - Market Drivers & Opportunities

C.4. Global Drone Industry - Market Challenges

C.5 Global Drone Industry - Investment in the Market

C.5.1 Investment Overview

C.5.2 Venture Capital and Private Equity Funding

C.5.3 Government Initiatives and Funding Programs

C.6 Global Drone Industry - Market Share Analysis

D. Technology Landscape

D.1. Drone Types and Classifications

D.2. Key Technological Advancements

D.3. Emerging Technologies in the Drone Industry

E. Global Drone Industry - SWOT Framework Analysis

E.1 Strengths to Build Upon

E.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

E.3 Opportunities to Exploit

E.4 Threats to Overcome

F. Global Drone Industry - Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

F.1 Introduction

F.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

F.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

F.4 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

F.5 Threat of New Entrants

F.6 Threat of Substitutes

G. Global Drone Industry - PEST Framework Analysis

G.1 Political Impacts on the Industry

G.2 Economic Impacts on the Industry

G.3 Social Impacts on the Industry

G.4 Technological Impacts on the Industry

H. Global Drone Industry - Regulatory Landscape

H.1 Establishing a Regulatory Timeline

H.2 Evolution of Drone Regulations - Analysis of Three Phases

H.2. International Regulations and Standards

H.3 National and Regional Drone Regulations

H.4 Who are the Industry Regulators?

H.5 Regulatory Sandboxes

H.6 Regulations for Drone Pilots

I. Global Drone Industry - Market Trends and Innovations

I.1. Industry Consolidation and Mergers

I.2. Innovations in Drone Design and Manufacturing

I.3. Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Drones

J. Global Drone Industry - Analysis of Market Segments

J.1. Fixed-wing Drones

J.2. Rotary-wing Drones (Multirotor)

J.3. Hybrid Drones

J.4. Nano and Micro Drones

J.5 Emergence of Counter Drones

K. Global Drone Industry - Market Segmentation by End-user Industry

K.1 Agriculture

K.2 Defense

K.3 Energy and Utilities

K.4 Law Enforcement

K.5 Logistics

K.6 Media and Entertainment

K.7 Mining

K.8 Public Safety

K.9 Real Estate and Construction

K.10 Recreational

K.11 Technical Services

K.12 Telecommunication

K.13 Transportation

K.14 Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76bfjf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets