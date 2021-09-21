Global Drone Markets Report 2021-2026: Emerging Trends Include 5G Technology, Drone-In-A-Box, Blockchain, Computer Vision, Fog Computing & IoT

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drone Market Report 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The annual Drone Market Report provides the most comprehensive analysis and forecast of the commercial drone market.

The flagship Drone Market Report is based on months of research and analysis by the research team using the Market Model. This mode is a unique bottom-up approach to measure the commercial drone market using actual data and primary sources. It was built on years of experience in the commercial drone industry and an intimate understanding of the global drone market.

As a result of this complex model, the figures and topics covered in the Drone Market Report are both comprehensive and reliable. They are a product of both qualitative and quantitative research and analysis, and a look beyond the hype that drones have experienced in the past few years.

This 232-page Drone Market Report contains a five-year forecast of global drone market figures for 2021-2026, broken down by segment, industry, application method, region, and country, as well as drone market unit sales. The Drone Market Report also contains an outline and analysis of current commercial drone regulations frameworks and challenges facing the industry.

Finally, our commercial Drone Market Report also outlines the future trends and opportunities to look out for on the drone market, namely the mega, macro and micro-trends that will most affect the commercial drone industry in the coming years.

New insights on the commercial drone market and an updated model for the drone market report

The global drone market size is forecast to reach US$ 41.3B by 2026 at 9.4% CAGR.

by 2026 at 9.4% CAGR. Drone services will remain the biggest segment with Hardware growing rapidly.

Energy remains the Industry with the highest adoption of drones, though Cargo, Courier Services, Intralogistics and Warehousing have the highest CAGR.

Mapping & Surveying is and will remain the top application of drones, followed by Inspection as well as Photography & Filming.

The commercial drone market today is led regionally by Asia thanks to China and Japan , while South America and India are growing fastest at the regional and country levels respectively.

thanks to and , while and are growing fastest at the regional and country levels respectively. Unit sales will grow from 828 thousand in 2021 to almost 1.4 million in 2026 at 10.6% CAGR.

Extensive 232-page drone market report with in-depth analysis, industry definitions, & 5-year forecast.

Encompassing everything from recreational and commercial drones to regulation and emerging technologies (5G, blockchain, fog computing, etc). Note: this report intentionally excludes passenger drones and counter-drone technology.

Comprehensive analysis of commercial market by segment, industry, method, region and country.

Exclusive deep-dive into the Top 10 recreational and commercial drone markets: Australia , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Italy , Japan , UK and USA .

Key Topics Covered:

GLOSSARY

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Scope Definition & Research Design

2.3 Data Collection

2.4 Data Analysis

2.5 Market Model

2.6 Data Validation

2.7 Report Creation

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Drones: Where Did They Come From?

3.2 Drone Configurations

3.3 Major Segments of the Drone Ecosystem

3.4 Drone Application Categories and Methods

3.5 Drone Market Industries and Use Cases

3.6 Drone Market Observations

4 DRONE MARKET SIZE 2021-2026

4.1 Total Drone Market

4.1.1 Market Size 2021-2026

4.1.2 Drone Market: Commercial vs. Recreational 2021-2026

4.2 Commercial Drone Market by Segment

4.3 Commercial Drone Market by Industry

4.4 Commercial Drone Market by Method

4.5 Commercial Drone Market by Unit Sales

4.6 Recreational Drone Market by Segment

4.7 Recreational Drone Market by Unit Sales

4.8 Total Drone Market by Region & Country

5 COMMERCIAL DRONE REGULATIONS

5.1 How are Drones Regulated?

5.2 General Drone Rulemaking - Stakeholders

5.3 Regulatory Deep Dive - European Regulations Overview

5.4 Regulatory Deep Dive - US Regulations Overview

5.5 Regulatory Deep Dive - US and EU Regulatory Timeline

5.6 Country Specific Developments

5.7 Key Drone Regulation Challenges

6 EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1 Introduction

6.2 5G Technology

6.3 Automated Base Stations (Drone-In-A-Box Solutions)

6.4 Blockchain

6.5 Computer Vision

6.6 Fog Computing

6.7 IoT - The Internet of Things

