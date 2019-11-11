Global Drone Sensor Market Report 2019: Market was Valued at USD 284.36 Million in 2018 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,501.7 Million by 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drone Sensor Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drone sensor market was valued at USD 284.36 million in 2018, and is expected to augment with a significant CAGR of 26.8% to reach USD 1,501.7 million by 2025.



Factors driving the market growth are the surging need for high resolution imaging, increasing demand for precise navigation, rapid advancements in technology, and increasing automation in industries. The technological advancement has stimulated the various new features in drones, thus boosting the drone sensor market.



In addition, the increasing investment on drones from commercial sector is further augmenting the global demand for drone sensor



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1. Market Scope and Methodology

1.1. Research methodology

1.2. Research scope & assumptions

1.3. List of data sources



CHAPTER 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Drone Sensor- Market Snapshot



CHAPTER 3. Industry Analysis

3.1. Market definition

3.2. Market segmentation

3.3. Key findings of the global drone sensor market

3.4. Market opportunities & trends

3.4.1. Strategic collaborations between major sensor manufacturing companies to overcome current challenges of UAV applications

3.4.2. Increasing investment on drones predominantly from commercial sector

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1. Surging need for high resolution imaging

3.5.1.2. Increasing demand for precise navigation

3.5.1.3. Rising applications of drones in various end-use industries

3.5.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1. Stringent government regulations



CHAPTER 4. Competitive Outlook

4.1. Company Share Analysis

4.2. Porters-Five Forces Analysis

4.3. Competitive factors



CHAPTER 5. Global Drone Sensor Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1. Global Drone Sensor Market, By Type (USD Million)

5.1.1. Inertial sensor

5.1.1.1. Accelerometers

5.1.1.2. Gyroscope

5.1.1.3. Magnetometers

5.1.1.4. Tilt sensor

5.1.2. Image sensor

5.1.2.1. Infrared

5.1.2.2. Thermal

5.1.2.3. Multispectral

5.1.2.4. 3D Image sensor

5.1.3. Speed and distance sensor

5.1.3.1. Radar

5.1.3.2. LiDAR

5.1.3.3. Proximity sensor

5.1.4. Position sensor

5.1.4.1. GPS

5.1.4.2. GNSS

5.1.5. Pressure sensor

5.1.6. Light sensor

5.1.7. Current sensor

5.1.8. Others

5.2. Global Drone Sensor Market, By Application (USD Million)

5.2.1. Navigation

5.2.2. Collision detection & avoidance

5.2.3. Data acquisition

5.2.4. Motion detection

5.2.5. Air pressure measurement

5.2.6. Inspection & Surveillance

5.2.7. Others

5.3. Global Drone Sensor Market, By End-Use (USD Million)

5.3.1. Media & entertainment

5.3.2. Agriculture

5.3.3. Telecommunication

5.3.4. Security & surveillance

5.3.5. Defense

5.3.6. Mining

5.3.7. Law enforcement

5.3.8. Transportation

5.3.9. Others



CHAPTER 6. Global Drone Sensor Market Size and Forecast, By Geography (2015-2025)

6.1. North America Drone Sensor Market (USD Million)

6.1.1. North America Drone Sensor Market, By Type (USD Million)

6.1.2. North America Drone Sensor Market, By Application (USD Million)

6.1.3. North America Drone Sensor Market, By End-Use (USD Million)

6.1.4. North America Drone Sensor Market, By Country (USD Million)

6.1.4.1. U.S.

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe Drone Sensor Market (USD Million)

6.3. Asia-Pacific Drone Sensor Market (USD Million)

6.4. Central & South America (CSA) Drone Sensor Market (USD Million)

6.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Drone Sensor Market (USD Million)



CHAPTER 7. Key Players and Strategic Developments

7.1. Business Overview

7.2. Product and Service Offering

7.3. Financial Overview

7.4. Strategic Developments



Trimble Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

TDK

SpartonNavEx

LORD Corporation

Systron Donner Inertia

Velodyne LiDAR

ams AG

LeddarTech Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

Swift Navigation, Inc.

precisionhawk

Sentera, Inc.

