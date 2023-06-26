Global Drone Sensors Market Expected to Grow Substantially Owing to the Rising Applications of Drone Sensors in the Industrial Sector | Research Dive

The global drone sensors market is expected to grow primarily due to increasing applications in the industrial sector. Navigation sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the North America region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Drone Sensors Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global drone sensors market is expected to register a revenue of $3,930.4 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Drone Sensors Market

The report has divided the drone sensors market into the following segments:

Sensors Type : inertial sensor, image sensor, speed and distance sensor, position sensor, pressure sensor, light sensor, current sensor, and others

: inertial sensor, image sensor, speed and distance sensor, position sensor, pressure sensor, light sensor, current sensor, and others Image Sensor– Most dominant in 2021

The rising investments in security and surveillance in public places all over the globe are expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

Most dominant in 2021 The rising investments in security and surveillance in public places all over the globe are expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. Platform Type: VTOL, and fixed-wing and hybrid

VTOL, and fixed-wing and hybrid Fixed-Wing and Hybrid– Highest market share in 2021

The growing demand for fixed wing drones for commercial flight operations, surveying and mapping, imaging, product delivery, and airborne remote sensing in the agricultural, environmental, and defense sectors is expected to augment the growth rate of the sub-segment in the 2022-2031 timeframe.

Highest market share in 2021 The growing demand for fixed wing drones for commercial flight operations, surveying and mapping, imaging, product delivery, and airborne remote sensing in the agricultural, environmental, and defense sectors is expected to augment the growth rate of the sub-segment in the 2022-2031 timeframe. Application : navigation, collision detection and avoidance, data acquisition, and motion detection and air pressure measurement

: navigation, collision detection and avoidance, data acquisition, and motion detection and air pressure measurement Navigation– Most lucrative in 2021

The increase in use of GPS sensors and navigation systems to provide precise information such as correct orientation and distances is anticipated to push the market forward.

Most lucrative in 2021 The increase in use of GPS sensors and navigation systems to provide precise information such as correct orientation and distances is anticipated to push the market forward. End User: construction, media and entertainment, precision agriculture, security and surveillance, defense, law enforcement, transportation, and others

construction, media and entertainment, precision agriculture, security and surveillance, defense, law enforcement, transportation, and others Defense– Highest market share in 2021

The growing use of drones in defense sector particularly for border security, counterinsurgency, and commercial property surveillance is expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the 2022-2031 timeframe.

Highest market share in 2021 The growing use of drones in defense sector particularly for border security, counterinsurgency, and commercial property surveillance is expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the 2022-2031 timeframe. Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA North America– Significant market share in 2031

The high defense budget and the adoption of advanced technology in various sectors are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of Drone Sensors Market Click Here!

Dynamics of the Global Drone Sensors Market

The increasing demand and applications of drones in industrial sector is expected to make the drone sensors market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, rising military budgets, especially in developing countries is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, safety concerns and high cost of drones might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Increasing adoption of technologically advanced drone sensors is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, rising commercial applications of artificial intelligence are presently found in high-altitude military UAV autonomous flight types is expected to propel the drone sensors market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Drone Sensors Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The drone sensors market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The lockdowns and travel restrictions affected the global supply chains which impacted the manufacturing of drone sensors which brought down the growth rate of the market during the pandemic.

Check out COVID-19 Impact on Drone Sensors Market. Connect with an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call

Key Players of the Global Drone Sensors Market

The major players of the market include

Trimble

ams AG

Sentera Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Slantrange

Sparton NavEx

PrescisionHawk

TDK Corporation

Raytheon

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain market growth.

For instance, in January 2023, Dedrone, an airspace security solutions provider, announced the acquisition of Aerial Armor, a leading drone systems developer. This acquisition is predicted to boost the market share of Dedrone significantly in the coming period.

Request Customization of Drone Sensors Market Report as per your Definition and Format & Avail of Amazing Discount

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Drone Sensors Market:

Some Trending Reports:

The Global Power Sports Market Size is predicted to be valued at $59,364.5 million by 2032

The Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Size is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3%, by generating a revenue of $538.2 billion by 2031

The Global Automotive Head Up Display Market Size is predicted to be valued at $10,382.1 million by 2031

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive