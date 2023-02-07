Global Drone Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Regulatory Obstacles to Drone Adoption to Impact Drone Software Market Dynamics

Feb 07, 2023, 11:10 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Drone Software estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Open Source, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.8% CAGR and reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Closed Source segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR
The Drone Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.3% and 14.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.
