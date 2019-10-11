Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Analysis &Trends, 2019-2025
DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Transportation and Logistics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Drone Transportation and Logistics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 21.8%.
Commercial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.5 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group)
- Drone Delivery Canada
- Matternet
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)
