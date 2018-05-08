Global Drug Delivery Partnering Directory 2010-2018

DUBLIN, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Drug Delivery Partnering 2010-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Drug Delivery Partnering 2010-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies and life sciences since 2010.
The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,800 online deal records of actual Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Drug Delivery technologies and products.
Key benefits
- In-depth understanding of Drug Delivery deal trends since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2010
- Insight into terms included in a Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report scope
- Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of Drug Delivery deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Drug Delivery deals
- Access to Drug Delivery contract documents
- Leading Drug Delivery deals by value since 2010
- Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2010
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Drug Delivery partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
2.4. Drug Delivery partnering by deal type
2.5. Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Drug Delivery partnering
2.6.1 Drug Delivery partnering headline values
2.6.2 Drug Delivery deal upfront payments7
2.6.3 Drug Delivery deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Drug Delivery royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Drug Delivery deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Drug Delivery deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.3. Most active Drug Delivery partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Drug Delivery deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 - Drug Delivery deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Assignment
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R&D
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Cross-licensing
Development
Distribution
Equity purchase
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Litigation
Manufacturing
Marketing
Material transfer
Option
Promotion
Research
Settlement
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Termination
Warranty
Appendix 4 - Drug Delivery deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwkjqb/global_drug?w=5
