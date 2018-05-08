Global Drug Delivery Partnering Directory 2010-2018

The Global Drug Delivery Partnering 2010-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies and life sciences since 2010.

The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,800 online deal records of actual Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Drug Delivery technologies and products.

Key benefits



In-depth understanding of Drug Delivery deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2010

Insight into terms included in a Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Drug Delivery deal structure

Case studies of real-life Drug Delivery deals

Access to Drug Delivery contract documents

Leading Drug Delivery deals by value since 2010

Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2010

Available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Drug Delivery partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers

2.4. Drug Delivery partnering by deal type

2.5. Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Drug Delivery partnering

2.6.1 Drug Delivery partnering headline values

2.6.2 Drug Delivery deal upfront payments7

2.6.3 Drug Delivery deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Drug Delivery royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Drug Delivery deals



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Drug Delivery deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.3. Most active Drug Delivery partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Drug Delivery deals by stage of development



Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation



Appendix 3 - Drug Delivery deals by deal type



Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Litigation

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Warranty



Appendix 4 - Drug Delivery deals by therapy area



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwkjqb/global_drug?w=5

