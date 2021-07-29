Global Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) Markets 2021-2027 - Increasing R&D Expenditures of Innovator Companies and the Trend of Patent Portfolio Expansion

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) Global Market - Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global drug delivery systems market is expected to reach $158,006.4 million by 2027 growing at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to escalating necessity of targeted and controlled drug delivery systems to increase the therapeutic efficiency and safety profile of medications.

The need for efficient biologics delivery systems, requirement of novel drug delivery systems for satisfying the therapeutic variations of elderly and pediatric population, increasing R&D expenditure of innovator pharma or biopharma companies and their cost-efficient patent ever-greening strategy either through incremental innovation or through repurposing of drugs by using novel drug delivery systems, the vast drug delivery technology enhanced product pipeline, the trend of acquisitions and collaboration agreements in the drug delivery system industry and persistently increasing prevalence of infectious and non-infectious diseases in need of better, efficient and safer prophylactics and therapeutics.

The necessity to address the various challenges in delivery needs attributed to the expansion of therapeutic modalities from the primary class of small molecules to the current new generation of therapeutics, namely the highly varied and complex biotherapeutics, the need to overcome the limitations of the free or conventional active therapeutic or prophylactic moiety and to protect them or enable them to overcome the intrinsic harsh biological environment to induce their potential therapeutic or prophylactic effect are boosting the drug delivery systems market growth.

The drug delivery enabling technology, product or service providers market is fragmented with the top players occupying minor share of the market and the remaining major share of the market being occupied by other players. The top five players occupy minor share of the market and the remaining major share of the market is occupied by other players.

The top players in drug delivery enabling technology, product or service providers market are Thermo fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon) (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Catalent, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps CO. Ltd.) (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), ACG (Associated Capsule Group) Worldwide (India) and others.

The drug delivery system enhanced drug product providers market is consolidated with the few pharmaceutical players dominating and occupying major share of the market and the remaining minor share of the market being occupied by other players.

The top five pharmaceutical players occupy majority of the market share and the remaining minority share of the market is occupied by other players.

The top players in drug delivery enhanced product providers market are Johnson and Johnson (U.S.), Gilead Sciences Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Abbvie Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), Astellas Pharma (Japan), Biogen (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Abbvie Inc. (U.S.), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland) and others.

The drug delivery system enhanced product providers market is consolidated with the top five pharmaceutical players occupying 60.9% of the market share and the remaining 39.1% of the market being occupied by other players.

Factors Influencing Market

Drivers and Opportunities

Necessity of Drug Delivery Systems for Enhancing Therapeutic Efficiency and Safety Profile of Drugs

Need for Efficient Biologics Delivery Systems

Increasing Demand for Convenient Drug Dosage Forms for Geriatric and Pediatric Population

Increasing R&D Expenditures of Innovator Companies and the Trend of Patent Portfolio Expansion

Vast Drug Delivery Technology Enhanced Drug Product Pipeline

Acquisitions and Collaborations to Open An Array of Opportunities for the Market to Flourish

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic, Communicable and Autoimmune Diseases

Restraints and Threats

High Cost of Drug Delivery Systems and the Subsequent Drug Products

Adverse Effects of Drug Delivery Systems

Inconsistent and Evolving Global Regulatory Landscape

Inefficiency of Toxicity Testing and Evaluation Studies in Characterizing Novel Drug Delivery Systems

Threat of Therapeutic Medical Devices and Drug Delivery Devices

Major Companies

ACG Worldwide

Catalent Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGAA

Mitsubhishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

