Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market in Pharmaceuticals Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The report on the drug discovery outsourcing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the prioritization of core competencies, the increased number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing nations, and the short product launch timelines.

The drug discovery outsourcing market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the short product launch timelines as one of the prime reasons driving the drug discovery outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The drug discovery outsourcing market covers the following areas:

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Sizing

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Forecast

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Domainex

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evotec SE

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Domainex

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evotec SE

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

SOURCE Technavio