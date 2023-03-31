Global Drug Discovery Services Market Report 2023: Increasing Drug R&D Pipeline and Rising Reliance on Outsourcing Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drug Discovery Services Market by Process (Target Selection, Hit-to-lead), Type (Chemistry, Biology), Drug Type (Small Molecule, Biologics), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Infectious), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Academic) & Region - Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Drug discovery services market is projected to reach USD 41.3 billion by 2028 from USD 20.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. Growing R&D expenditure in pharma-biotech sector, increasing drug R&D pipeline and rising reliance on outsourcing, initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs, and high cost of in-house drug development are expected to provide growth to the market.

Oncology is expected to account for the largest share for the therapeutic area segment

Based on therapeutic the oncology segment has the largest market share. The list of drugs in development for oncology has increased over the years due to the rising number of clinical trials and the growing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies on oncology-based drugs. The incidence of cancer has increased rapidly across the globe. According to GLOBOCAN, the number of new cases is projected to reach 28.9 million by 2040 from 19.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of ~2% from 2020 to 2040. Owing to this, companies are increasingly focusing on developing novel medicines for cancer; this is expected to drive the growth of this therapeutic segment.

The Hit-to-lead identification segment accounted for the largest share of the process segment in the drug discovery services market

Based on process, the drug discovery services market is broadly classified into target selection, target validation, hit-to-lead identification, lead optimization, and candidate validation. Hit-to-lead identification segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery services market in 2022. Due to its crucial role in the drug discovery process, hit-to-lead identification is the maximum revenue generating process, and currently, many drug discovery companies are specifically offering these services to pharmaceutical companies.



Europe is the second largest region in the drug discovery services market

The drug discovery services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). After North America, Europe is the second-largest regional pharmaceutical market globally. The research-based pharmaceutical industry can play a critical role in ensuring future competitiveness in an advancing global economy (Source: EFPIA). The development of new chemical and biological molecules, alongside increased R&D activities, will help drive the growth of the drug discovery services market in Europe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing R&D Expenditure in Pharma-Biotech Sector

Increasing Drug R&D Pipeline and Rising Reliance on Outsourcing

Initiatives for Research on Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs

High Cost of In-House Drug Development

Restraints

Stringent Regulations Governing Drug Discovery and Animal Usage

Opportunities

Technological Advancements and New Drug Discovery Techniques

Rising Demand for Specialized Testing Services Among End-users

Patent Expiries of Key Biologics

High Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Personnel

Market Trends

Adoption of AI in Drug Discovery

Increased Outsourcing to Emerging Asian Economies

CRO Industry Consolidation

