Global Drug Discovery Technologies Industry
Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market to Reach $74.3 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drug Discovery Technologies estimated at US$44.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2020-2027. Small Molecule Drug, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$32.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biologics Drug segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Drug Discovery Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 529-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Albany Molecular Research, Inc.
- AstraZeneca plc
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Covance, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Evotec AG
- GenScript USA, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd.
- WuXi AppTec
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Drug Discovery Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Drug Discovery Technologies Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Drug Discovery Technologies Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Small Molecule Drug (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Small Molecule Drug (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Small Molecule Drug (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Biologics Drug (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Biologics Drug (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Biologics Drug (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: High Throughput Screening (Technology) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: High Throughput Screening (Technology) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: High Throughput Screening (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Biochips (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Biochips (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Biochips (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Bioinformatics (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Bioinformatics (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Bioinformatics (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Pharmacogenomics & Pharmacogenetics (Technology)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Pharmacogenomics & Pharmacogenetics (Technology)
Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Pharmacogenomics & Pharmacogenetics (Technology)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Nanotechnology (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Nanotechnology (Technology) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Nanotechnology (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Research Institutes (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Research Institutes (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Biotechnology Companies (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Biotechnology Companies (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Biotechnology Companies (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: United States Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Drug Discovery Technologies Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 52: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 53: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Canadian Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Drug Discovery Technologies:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Drug
Discovery Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 62: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drug
Discovery Technologies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Japanese Drug Discovery Technologies Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Drug Discovery Technologies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Drug Discovery Technologies Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: Chinese Drug Discovery Technologies Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Drug Discovery Technologies in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Drug Discovery Technologies Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Drug Discovery Technologies Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 77: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Drug Discovery Technologies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: European Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 85: European Drug Discovery Technologies Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: French Drug Discovery Technologies Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Drug Discovery Technologies Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: French Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: German Drug Discovery Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: German Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Drug Discovery Technologies Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Drug Discovery Technologies Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 110: Italian Drug Discovery Technologies Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 111: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 112: Italian Demand for Drug Discovery Technologies in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Drug Discovery
Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Drug
Discovery Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 119: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Drug Discovery Technologies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 122: United Kingdom Drug Discovery Technologies Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Drug Discovery Technologies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 127: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Analysis in Spain
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 128: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Spanish Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 131: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 132: Spanish Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 137: Russian Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Drug Discovery Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 141: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Rest of Europe Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Drug Discovery Technologies
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 149: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 152: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 160: Drug Discovery Technologies Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Australian Drug Discovery Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Drug Discovery Technologies Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 175: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Analysis in India
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 176: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Indian Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 180: Indian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Drug Discovery
Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Drug Discovery Technologies Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 194: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Drug Discovery Technologies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Technologies
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 200: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Drug Discovery Technologies Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 206: Latin American Drug Discovery Technologies
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 207: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Latin America
: Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Drug Discovery
Technologies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 212: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 215: Argentinean Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 216: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 217: Argentinean Drug Discovery Technologies Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 218: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 220: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Brazilian Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Drug Discovery Technologies Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 228: Brazilian Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 229: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Mexican Drug Discovery Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 233: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 234: Mexican Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Mexican Drug Discovery Technologies Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 237: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Drug Discovery Technologies
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 239: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Drug Discovery Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in US$ Million in
Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 242: Rest of Latin America Drug Discovery Technologies
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Drug Discovery Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Drug Discovery Technologies
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Drug Discovery Technologies Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 246: Drug Discovery Technologies Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 248: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: The Middle East Drug Discovery Technologies Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 252: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 254: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in the Middle
East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 255: The Middle East Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: The Middle East Drug Discovery Technologies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 257: Drug Discovery Technologies Market in the Middle
