Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 26, 2021, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market is expected to grow by USD 543.81 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand for cath labs, shift toward MI techniques, and increasing healthcare expenditure. However, the lack of skilled interventional cardiologists will hamper the market growth.
Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market: Product Landscape
The market witnessed strong growth in the peripheral DEBs segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for drug eluting balloons in North America.
Companies Covered:
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Cardionovum GmbH
- Cook Medical LLC
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Peripheral DEBs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Coronary DEBs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
