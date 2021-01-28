Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market Report 2020-2027 Featuring Acrostak Int. Distr. Sarl, B. Braun Melsungen, BARD, Cardionovum, Cook Medical, Eurocor, Medtronic, & Spectranetics

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) estimated at US$400.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Peripheral DEBs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coronary DEBs segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $119.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR

The Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$119.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$312.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.7% and 20.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.7% CAGR.

The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Acrostak Int. Distr. Sarl

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Cardionovum GmbH

Cook Medical, Inc.

Eurocor GmbH

Medtronic PLC

Spectranetics Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) by Product - Peripheral DEBs and Coronary DEBs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Historic Review for Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) by Product - Peripheral DEBs and Coronary DEBs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

15-Year Perspective for Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peripheral DEBs and Coronary DEBs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Current & Future Analysis for Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) by End-Use - Cath Labs , Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Historic Review for Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) by End-Use - Cath Labs , Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 15-Year Perspective for Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cath Labs , Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

