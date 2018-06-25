Global Drug-Eluting Stents Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Drug-Eluting Stents in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abbott Laboratories

- AlviMedica

- Arterius Limited

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Biosensors International Group, Ltd.



DRUG-ELUTING STENTS MCP-1407 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Coronary Stents Market - A Prelude

Key Market Drivers & Restraints

Competitive Scenario

J&J Exit from DES Market Improves Prospects for Competitors

Table 1: Leading Players in the Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue for Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent

Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years

Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of Physical Parameters

Bioabsorbable Stents

New Stents with Biodegradable Polymers

Completely Bioresorbable Scaffolds: Potential Game-Changer

Noteworthy Clinical Studies and Innovations

Study Proves Efficacy of Very Thin Strut DES On Par with Durable Polymer Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents and Drug-Coated Balloons for Non-Coronary Indications

DES for Large Sized Arteries

Addressing the Unmet Challenges in Patients with Diabetes

Biosensors Commercializes BMX-J DES System

SLENDER DES Set to Downsize the Future of Interventional Cardiology

Other Novel DES Launches

Researchers at University of Strathclyde Evaluate VAN 10-4 Small Molecule

DES Safe for Vein Grafts Procedures



2. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Aging - A Key Market Driver

Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator

Table 2: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Population by Age-Group: Percentage Change Over the Period 2010-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in €˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents

Table 7: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Prevalence of Diabetes - Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Worldwide Diabetes Prevalence (%) in Adults by Age Group and Gender (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. CORONARY STENTING - AN INSIGHT



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS

MicroPort Medical Receives Marketing Approval in Argentina for Firehawk® DES

MicroPort Medical€™s Firehawk® DES Receives Marketing Approval in Brazil

Biotronik Launches Biostem Clinical Trial for Orsiro Hybrid DES

Boston Scientific€™s Eluvia DES System Receives CE Mark

STENTYS Enters into Commercialization Agreements in Europe for below-the-knee arterial DES

Medtronic Launches Expanded Sizes of Onyx DES and Expands Indications

Svelte Medical Launches SLENDER Coronary Stent System in Europe

Boston Scientific Receives FDA Approval for SYNERGY„¢ DES System

Medtronic Launches Resolute Onyx„¢ DES in India

BIOTRONIK Announces Positive Clinical Trial Data of Orsiro Hybrid DES

Medtronic Begins Clinical Studies for Resolute Onyx„¢ DES in the US

Alvimedica€™s Cre8„¢ DES Receives CE Mark

Medtronic Announces CE Mark Approval and International Launch of Resolute Onyx„¢ DES

Cook Medical Launches Zilver PTX DES in Canada

Boston Scientific Launches Promus PREMIER„¢ DES in Japan

Terumo Corporation Receives CE Mark Approval for Ultimaster DES



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Cordis Enters into Coronary Stent Sales Agreement with Biosensors International

MicroPort Scientific Acquires DES Assets and Intellectual Property from Cordis



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (US)

AlviMedica (Turkey)

Arterius Limited (UK)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore)

Shandong JW Medical Systems LTD. (China)

Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Cook Medical Inc. (US)

Elixir Medical Corp. (US)

KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China)

Medtronic plc (Republic of Ireland)

Micell Technologies, Inc. (US)

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (India)

Eurocor GmbH (Germany)

OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited (Hong Kong)

QualiMed (Germany)

Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (China)

STENTYS SA (France)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Drug-Eluting Stents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Outlook

Aging Population Statistics & Diabetes Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicators

Table 15: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Cardiovascular Disease Incidence in the US by Gender & Age Group (per 1,000 Adults) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Leading Causes of CVD Fatalities in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Mortality for Coronary Heart Disease, HBP, Heart Failure, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

Competition

Table 20: Leading Players in the US Drug-Eluting Stents Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue for Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wyeth and Cordis Settle Patents Infringement Dispute with Abbott

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: US Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Canadian Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Japanese Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: European Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for Drug-Eluting Stents by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

STENTYS SA: Key France-Based Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: French Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: German Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 34: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Italian Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Arterius Limited: Key UK-Based Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: UK Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 38: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Spanish Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 40: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Russian Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Rest of European Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Drug-Eluting Stents by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China: Local Players Dominate DES Market

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Chinese Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

India: Cap on Prices of DES and BMS

Product Launch

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Indian Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Latin American Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Drug-Eluting Stents Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 40) The United States (16) Japan (2) Europe (20) - France (1) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (2) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10) Middle East (1) Africa (1)

