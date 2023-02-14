Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2030
Feb 14, 2023, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drug-Eluting Stents estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2022-2030. Polymer-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polymer-based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Drug-Eluting Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- AlviMedica
- Arterius Limited
- Biotronik SE
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cook Medical
- Medtronic plc
- STENTYS SA
- Terumo Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Coronary Stents Market - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Scenario
J&J Exit from DES Market Improves Prospects for Competitors
Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent
Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years
Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of
Physical Parameters
Bioabsorbable Stents
New Stents with Biodegradable Polymers
Completely Bioresorbable Scaffolds: Potential Game-Changer
Noteworthy Clinical Studies and Innovations
Study Proves Efficacy of Very Thin Strut DES On Par with
Durable Polymer Stents
Drug-Eluting Stents and Drug-Coated Balloons for Non-Coronary
Indications
DES for Large Sized Arteries
Addressing the Unmet Challenges in Patients with Diabetes
Biosensors Commercializes BMX-J DES System
SLENDER DES Set to Downsize the Future of Interventional
Cardiology
Other Novel DES Launches
Researchers at University of Strathclyde Evaluate VAN 10-4
Small Molecule
DES Safe for Vein Grafts Procedures
Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Market Drivers & Restraints
Aging - A Key Market Driver
Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity
Indicator
High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac
Surgery and Stents
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
