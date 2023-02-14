NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drug-Eluting Stents estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2022-2030. Polymer-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polymer-based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR

The Drug-Eluting Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories

- AlviMedica

- Arterius Limited

- Biotronik SE

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Cook Medical

- Medtronic plc

- STENTYS SA

- Terumo Corporation

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Coronary Stents Market - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Scenario

J&J Exit from DES Market Improves Prospects for Competitors

Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent

Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years

Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of

Physical Parameters

Bioabsorbable Stents

New Stents with Biodegradable Polymers

Completely Bioresorbable Scaffolds: Potential Game-Changer

Noteworthy Clinical Studies and Innovations

Study Proves Efficacy of Very Thin Strut DES On Par with

Durable Polymer Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents and Drug-Coated Balloons for Non-Coronary

Indications

DES for Large Sized Arteries

Addressing the Unmet Challenges in Patients with Diabetes

Biosensors Commercializes BMX-J DES System

SLENDER DES Set to Downsize the Future of Interventional

Cardiology

Other Novel DES Launches

Researchers at University of Strathclyde Evaluate VAN 10-4

Small Molecule

DES Safe for Vein Grafts Procedures

Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Market Drivers & Restraints

Aging - A Key Market Driver

Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity

Indicator

High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac

Surgery and Stents

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

