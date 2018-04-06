Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Markets to 2022: Focus on Idiopathic Bladder Overactivity, and Neurogenic Bladder Overactivity

DUBLIN, April 06, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Scope:
This research report categorizes the drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder by type. Product type include Idiopathic Bladder Overactivity, and Neurogenic Bladder Overactivity.
Report Includes:
- 96 data tables.
- An overview of the global market for drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Coverage of types of urinary incontinence such as urge incontinence (UUI), stress incontinence (SUI), overflow incontinence (OUI), functional incontinence (FUI), and mixed symptoms (MUI)
- Identification of effective treatment options for incontinence and overactive bladder
- Analyses of Idiopathic bladder overactivity and neurogenic bladder overactivity and their probable causes
- Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including Astellas Pharma Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Allergan, PLC., Merck & Co., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Characteristics
Types of Incontinence:
Causes of Incontinence and Overactive Bladder:
Treatment of Incontinence and Overactive Bladder
4 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Size and Growth
Historic Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
Forecast Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
5 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Trends and Strategies
Drugs Developed for Alternative Delivery Systems
Drug Pipeline
New Class of Treatment for Overactive Bladders
6 PESTLE Analysis
Political
Economic
Social
Technological
Legal
Environmental
7 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Segmentation
Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, by Segment
Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, by Segment
Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
Idiopathic Bladder Overactivity
Market Characteristics
Neurogenic Bladder Overactivity
Market Characteristics
8 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Regional and Country Analyses
Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, by Region
Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Region
Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Segmentation, by Region, 2017
Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, by Country
Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country
Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Segmentation, 2017, by Country
9 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Customer Information
Impact of Overactive Bladder (OAB) and Related Symptoms
Effect of Yoga on Urinary Incontinence
Lack of Awareness about Overactive Bladder
Pregnant Women at Higher Risk of Suffering from Urinary Incontinence
Treatment Vs. Placebo Effect
Inadequate Treatments for Overactive Bladder (OAB) Symptoms
10 Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
Global Per Capita Average Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Expenditure
11 Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market
Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, by Segment
Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast CAGR, by Segment
12 Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Country Analysis
China Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview
Country Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
China Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
China Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
China Market Size, by Segment
China Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
India Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview
Country Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
India Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
India Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
India Market Size, by Segment
India Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
Japan Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview
Country Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
Japan Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
Japan Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Japan Market Size, by Segment
Japan Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
Australia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Australia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
Australia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Australia Market Size, by Segment
Australia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
13 Western Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Western European Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Investments Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder in Market
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
Western Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
Western Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Western Europe Market Size, by Segment
Western Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
14 UK Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Country Analysis
UK Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview
Country Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
UK Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
UK Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
UK Market Size, by Segment
UK Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
Germany Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Germany Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
Germany Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Germany Market Size, by Segment
Germany Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
France Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
France Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
France Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
France Market Size, by Segment
France Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
Italy Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Italy Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
Italy Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Italy Market Size, by Segment
Italy Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
Spain Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Spain Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
Spain Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Spain Market Size, by Segment
Spain Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
15 Eastern Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Eastern European Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
Eastern Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017
Eastern Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Eastern Europe Market Size, by Segment
Eastern Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
16 Eastern Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Country Analysis
Russia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017
Russia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Russia Market Size, by Segment
Russia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
17 North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Investments in Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017
North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022
North America Market Size, by Segment
North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
18 North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Country Analysis
USA Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
USA Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017
USA Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022
USA Market Size, by Segment
USA Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
19 South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017
South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022
South America Market Size, by Segment
South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022
20 South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Country Analysis
Brazil Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Brazil Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2016
Brazil Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Brazil Market Size, by Segment
Brazil Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022
21 Middle East Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Middle Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Investments in Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
Middle East Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017
Middle East Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Middle East Market Size, by Segment
Middle East Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022
22 Africa Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Africa Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
Africa Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017
Africa Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Africa Market Size, by Segment
Africa Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022
23 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
Allergan Plc
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Merck & Company, Inc.
Mylan N.V.
Pfizer
24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Actavis Acquired Allergan
Endo International Acquired Par Pharmaceuticals
Mylan Acquired Meda
25 Appendix
NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report
Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market
Research Methodology
26 References
