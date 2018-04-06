Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Markets to 2022: Focus on Idiopathic Bladder Overactivity, and Neurogenic Bladder Overactivity

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder by type. Product type include Idiopathic Bladder Overactivity, and Neurogenic Bladder Overactivity.

Report Includes:

96 data tables.

An overview of the global market for drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Coverage of types of urinary incontinence such as urge incontinence (UUI), stress incontinence (SUI), overflow incontinence (OUI), functional incontinence (FUI), and mixed symptoms (MUI)

Identification of effective treatment options for incontinence and overactive bladder

Analyses of Idiopathic bladder overactivity and neurogenic bladder overactivity and their probable causes

Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including Astellas Pharma Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Allergan, PLC., Merck & Co., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Characteristics

Types of Incontinence:

Causes of Incontinence and Overactive Bladder:

Treatment of Incontinence and Overactive Bladder



4 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market



5 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Trends and Strategies

Drugs Developed for Alternative Delivery Systems

Drug Pipeline

New Class of Treatment for Overactive Bladders



6 PESTLE Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Legal

Environmental



7 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Segmentation

Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, by Segment

Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, by Segment

Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Idiopathic Bladder Overactivity

Market Characteristics

Neurogenic Bladder Overactivity

Market Characteristics



8 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Regional and Country Analyses

Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, by Region

Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Region

Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Segmentation, by Region, 2017

Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, by Country

Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country

Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Segmentation, 2017, by Country



9 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Customer Information

Impact of Overactive Bladder (OAB) and Related Symptoms

Effect of Yoga on Urinary Incontinence

Lack of Awareness about Overactive Bladder

Pregnant Women at Higher Risk of Suffering from Urinary Incontinence

Treatment Vs. Placebo Effect

Inadequate Treatments for Overactive Bladder (OAB) Symptoms



10 Global Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Global Per Capita Average Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Expenditure



11 Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market

Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, by Segment

Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast CAGR, by Segment



12 Asia-Pacific Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Country Analysis

China Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

China Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

China Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

China Market Size, by Segment

China Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

India Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

India Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

India Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

India Market Size, by Segment

India Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

Japan Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Japan Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Japan Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Japan Market Size, by Segment

Japan Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

Australia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Australia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Australia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Australia Market Size, by Segment

Australia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment



13 Western Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Western European Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Investments Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder in Market

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Western Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Western Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Western Europe Market Size, by Segment

Western Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment



14 UK Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Country Analysis

UK Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

UK Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

UK Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

UK Market Size, by Segment

UK Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

Germany Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Germany Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Germany Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Germany Market Size, by Segment

Germany Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

France Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

France Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

France Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

France Market Size, by Segment

France Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Italy Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Italy Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Italy Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Italy Market Size, by Segment

Italy Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Spain Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Spain Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Spain Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Spain Market Size, by Segment

Spain Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022



15 Eastern Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Eastern European Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Eastern Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017

Eastern Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Eastern Europe Market Size, by Segment

Eastern Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022



16 Eastern Europe Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Country Analysis

Russia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017

Russia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Russia Market Size, by Segment

Russia Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022



17 North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Investments in Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017

North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022

North America Market Size, by Segment

North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022



18 North America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Country Analysis

USA Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

USA Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017

USA Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022

USA Market Size, by Segment

USA Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, by Segment



19 South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017

South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022

South America Market Size, by Segment

South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022



20 South America Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Country Analysis

Brazil Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Brazil Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2016

Brazil Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Brazil Market Size, by Segment

Brazil Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022



21 Middle East Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Middle Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Investments in Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Middle East Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017

Middle East Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Middle East Market Size, by Segment

Middle East Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022



22 Africa Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Africa Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Africa Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic Market, 2013-2017

Africa Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Africa Market Size, by Segment

Africa Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022



23 Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market: Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Allergan Plc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Merck & Company, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer



24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Actavis Acquired Allergan

Endo International Acquired Par Pharmaceuticals

Mylan Acquired Meda



25 Appendix

NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder Market

Research Methodology



26 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c2rpxp/global_drugs_for?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drugs-for-urinary-incontinence-and-overactive-bladder-markets-to-2022-focus-on-idiopathic-bladder-overactivity-and-neurogenic-bladder-overactivity-300625529.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

