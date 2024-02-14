Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market Report 2024-2030: Competition Intensifies as Companies Focus on Product Quality in Dry AMD Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry age related macular degeneration market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. 

The future of the global dry age related macular degeneration market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and academic & research institutes markets. The major drivers for this market are rising elderly populations and growing incidence of age-related macular degeneration.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies dry age related macular degeneration companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market Insights

  • Above 75 years segment is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period due to rising population of senior patients.
  • Within this market, hospitals & clinics will remain the largest segment due to the installation of advanced and comprehensive treatment facilities in hospitals.
  • North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives and financial support are further driving the expansion of this market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by Age Group
3.3.1: Above 75 Years
3.3.2: Above 60 Years
3.3.3: Above 40 Years
3.4: Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by Diagnosis & Treatment
3.4.1: Treatment
3.4.2: Diagnosis
3.5: Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by Route of Administration
3.5.1: Oral
3.5.2: Injectables
3.6: Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by End Use Industry
3.6.1: Hospitals & Clinics
3.6.2: Diagnostic Centers
3.6.3: Academic & Research Institutes
3.6.4: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by Region
4.2: North American Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market
4.2.2: North American Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others
4.3: European Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market
4.3.1: European Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by Age Group: Above 75 Years, Above 60 Years, and Above 40 Years
4.3.2: European Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others
4.4: APAC Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market
4.4.1: APAC Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by Age Group: Above 75 Years, Above 60 Years, and Above 40 Years
4.4.2: APAC Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others
4.5: ROW Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market
4.5.1: ROW Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by Age Group: Above 75 Years, Above 60 Years, and Above 40 Years
4.5.2: ROW Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by Age Group
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by Diagnosis & Treatment
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by Route of Administration
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by End Use Industry
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Santen Pharmaceuticals
7.2: Allergan
7.3: Bausch Health
7.4: Alimera Science
7.5: Phio Pharmaceuticals
7.6: Ocumension Therapeutics
7.7: Belite Bio
7.8: Kubota Vision
7.9: Iveric Bio
7.10: Eyestem Research

