Global Dry Beans Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2028, Driven by Growing Health Consciousness and Plant-Based Diets

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Beans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry beans market has experienced substantial growth, with a valuation of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2022. Market analysts anticipate continued expansion, projecting the market to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2028, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the period 2023-2028.

Dry beans, a type of legume harvested when fully mature and dried, have been a staple food in many cultures for centuries. Known for their high protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrates content, dry beans are low in fat, cholesterol-free, and gluten-free, making them a healthy dietary choice for various individuals. Popular varieties include pinto beans, black beans, navy beans, red kidney beans, great northern beans, and others, each offering unique flavors and textures.

Dry beans are versatile ingredients used in a wide range of dishes, from soups and stews to salads and dips. They can also serve as a meat substitute in vegetarian and vegan recipes. Beyond their nutritional value, dry beans are environmentally friendly crops, requiring less water and fertilizer compared to other protein sources like meat, and they contribute to soil health by fixing nitrogen.

Dry Beans Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of dry beans, influenced by a growing awareness of their health benefits. Health-conscious consumers are turning to plant-based foods, boosting the popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets and driving demand for dry beans. The market also benefits from changing consumer preferences favoring natural and minimally processed foods, offering convenience as a quick and healthy meal option.

Key drivers of market growth include the easy availability of dry beans through both online and offline channels, as well as the emergence of home delivery models. Dry beans are convenient for storage and preparation, making them an attractive choice for busy consumers seeking quick and healthy meal options. Continued advancements in agriculture and widespread demand across the food and beverage industry further contribute to market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The comprehensive report provides an analysis of key market trends within sub-segments of the global dry beans market, offering forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on factors such as bean type, packaging type, distribution channel, and end-use:

Bean Type Insights:

  • Pinto Beans
  • Black Beans
  • Navy Beans
  • Red Kidney Beans
  • Great Northern Beans
  • Others

Packaging Type Insights:

  • Plastic Bags
  • Cans
  • Jars
  • Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Speciality Stores
  • Departmental Stores
  • Convenience Stores
  • Others

End-Use Insights:

  • Households
  • Restaurants and Hotels
  • Flour Industry
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global dry beans market, covering market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top-winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant. Detailed profiles of major companies, including 21st Century Bean Processing LLC, Kelley Bean Co., Hayes Food Products Inc., Goya Food Inc., Colin Ingredients, Harmony House Foods, Inc., Eden Foods, Ruchi Foods LLP, Garlico Industries Ltd. (Garon Dehydrate Private Limited), and more, are provided in the report.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global dry beans market performed, and what are the future prospects?
  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global dry beans market?
  • What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global dry beans market?
  • Which countries represent the most attractive dry beans market?
  • What is the most attractive bean type in the dry beans market?
  • What is the most attractive packaging type in the dry beans market?
  • What is the most attractive distribution channel in the dry beans market?
  • What is the most attractive end-use in the dry beans market?

