Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market to Grow by $3.3 Billion, Driven by Rising Seaborne Trade and Infrastructure Development

18 Jul, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry bulk shipping market is projected to experience substantial growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 3,304.17 million during the period of 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 3.87%.

This comprehensive report on the dry bulk shipping market offers an analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 vendors.

The report provides an analysis of the current market scenario, latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors driving the market growth include:

  • Rising seaborne trade across the world.
  • Increase in iron ore and coal transportation.
  • Growing focus on infrastructure development.

The dry bulk shipping market is segmented as follows:

By Type

  • Iron ore
  • Coal
  • Grains
  • Bauxite
  • Others

By Vessel Orientation

  • Capesize
  • Panama
  • Supramax
  • Handysize

By Geographical Landscape

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The study identifies the increasing use of container security and tracking solutions as a key driver for market growth. Additionally, the growing use of digital technologies in the shipping industry and the focus on environmental sustainability are expected to generate significant demand in the market.

The report covers the following areas:

  • Dry bulk shipping market sizing.
  • Dry bulk shipping market forecast.
  • Dry bulk shipping market industry analysis.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

  • Aspo Plc
  • Belships ASA
  • Berge Bulk Ltd.
  • Bulk Marine
  • Dampskibsselskabet Norden AS
  • Diana Shipping Inc.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
  • Egon Oldendorff Management GmbH
  • Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd.
  • Globus Maritime Ltd.
  • Golden Ocean Group Ltd.
  • Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.
  • Marquette Transportation Co. LLC
  • Masterbulk NV
  • Mitsui and Co. Ltd.
  • Naviera Ultranav Ltda.
  • Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  • Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd.
  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
  • Western Bulk Management AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sh5p3j

