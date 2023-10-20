Global Dry Etching Equipment Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Forecasted to Reach $20.29 Billion by 2023 with a 6.87% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dry Etching Market Equipment Market (by Type, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry etching equipment market is poised for significant growth and is expected to reach a valuation of US$20.29 billion by 2023, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.87% during the forecast period. Dry etching, a crucial process in semiconductor manufacturing, involves removing undesirable elements from a wafer's surface using physical methods, particularly ion bombardment.

Key Market Segments

By Type: The global dry etching equipment market is divided into two segments: conductor dry etching equipment and dielectric dry etching equipment. The dielectric dry etching equipment segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for neuromorphic chips and the emergence of 3D integrated circuits.

Geographic Coverage

The global market is segmented into four major regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific currently holds the largest share in the dry etching equipment market, driven by leading semiconductor manufacturers, growing demand for advanced technologies in various industries, and supportive government policies. China, within the Asia Pacific region, has become the largest producer of dry etching equipment due to the rising demand for electric vehicles.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth Drivers

Growth of Semiconductor Market Rapid Urbanization Increased Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices Rise in the Automotive Industry

Challenges

Manufacturing of Machines Outpaces Demand Geo-Political Tension

Trends

Increasing Penetration of AI Applications Escalation of Internet of Things (IoT) Launch of 5G Network Growing Global Demand for Photovoltaic Cells

Driver: Growth of Semiconductor Market

Semiconductor manufacturing involves critical steps, with etching being a key process used to remove layers from the surface of a wafer. Dry etching, the dominant method in semiconductor etching, accounts for over 90% of the market due to its various advantages, including automation and reduced material usage. As semiconductor sales continue to rise, the demand for etching equipment grows, driving the global market for dry etching equipment.

Challenge: Manufacturing of Machines Outpaces Demand

In some cases, machine manufacturing outpaces demand from various end-user segments, leading to significant inventory build-up. This situation forces machine manufacturers to lower prices to clear stock, resulting in reduced revenue. The challenge of manufacturing machines outpacing demand has the potential to limit the entry of many machine manufacturers into the market, affecting overall market dynamics.

Trend: Increasing Penetration of AI Applications

The increasing penetration of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, driven by advancements in data analysis, algorithms, and processing power, is transforming various industries. AI-powered applications are becoming more data-driven, resulting in tailored solutions and enhanced user engagement. Semiconductor design improvements are required to meet the data demands of AI-integrated circuits. These enhancements rely on efficient etching processes, making the increasing penetration of AI applications a key trend driving the demand for dry etching equipment.

The COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global dry etching equipment industry. Dry etching is essential for semiconductor production, and the pandemic's effects on semiconductor demand significantly influenced the market. Additionally, the use of dry etching technology in manufacturing microelectronic devices, such as laptops, solar cells, and smartphones, experienced strong demand during the pandemic. As a result, the market is expected to continue growing, driven by changes in demand patterns and increased semiconductor requirements.

Analysis of Key Players

The global dry etching equipment market is highly concentrated and dominated by key players from the US and Japan.

Companies Mentioned:

Lam Research Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd(SEMES Co Ltd.)

Hitachi, Ltd(Hitachi High Tech Corporation)

Oxford Instruments PLC

Applied Materials Inc.

ULVAC Inc.

KLA Corporation (SPTS Technologies)

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment IncChina

NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Giga Lane CoLtd.

Plasma-Therm

Samco Inc.

Beijing's E-Town Capital (Mattson Technology, Inc.)

