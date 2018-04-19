The researcher announced the results of its Dry Eye patients study in a new research Global Dry Eye Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018'. The research provides insights into Dry Eye epidemiology, Dry Eye diagnosed patients, and Dry Eye treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Dry Eye derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Dry Eye, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Dry Eye market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Dry Eye prevalence, Dry Eye diagnosis rate, and Dry Eye treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Dry Eye: Disease Definition

2. Global Dry Eye Patient Flow

2A. Global Dry Eye Prevalence

2B. Global Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients

2C. Global Dry Eye Treated Patients

3. Dry Eye Patient Flow in the US

3A. Dry Eye Prevalence in the US

3B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in the US

3C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in the US

4. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Europe

4A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Europe

4B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Europe

4C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Europe

5. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Germany

5A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Germany

5B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Germany

5C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Germany

6. Dry Eye Patient Flow in France

6A. Dry Eye Prevalence in France

6B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in France

6C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in France

7. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Spain

7A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Spain

7B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Spain

7C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Spain

8. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Italy

8A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Italy

8B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Italy

8C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Italy

9. Dry Eye Patient Flow in UK

9A. Dry Eye Prevalence in UK

9B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in UK

9C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in UK

10. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Japan

10A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Japan

10B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Japan

10C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Japan

