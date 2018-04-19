Global Dry Eye Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018

The "Global Dry Eye Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The researcher announced the results of its Dry Eye patients study in a new research Global Dry Eye Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018'. The research provides insights into Dry Eye epidemiology, Dry Eye diagnosed patients, and Dry Eye treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Dry Eye derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Dry Eye, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Dry Eye market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Dry Eye prevalence, Dry Eye diagnosis rate, and Dry Eye treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Dry Eye: Disease Definition



2. Global Dry Eye Patient Flow


2A. Global Dry Eye Prevalence


2B. Global Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients


2C. Global Dry Eye Treated Patients



3. Dry Eye Patient Flow in the US


3A. Dry Eye Prevalence in the US


3B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in the US


3C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in the US



4. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Europe


4A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Europe


4B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Europe


4C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Europe



5. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Germany


5A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Germany


5B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Germany


5C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Germany



6. Dry Eye Patient Flow in France


6A. Dry Eye Prevalence in France


6B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in France


6C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in France



7. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Spain


7A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Spain


7B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Spain


7C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Spain



8. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Italy


8A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Italy


8B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Italy


8C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Italy



9. Dry Eye Patient Flow in UK


9A. Dry Eye Prevalence in UK


9B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in UK


9C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in UK



10. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Japan


10A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Japan


10B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Japan


10C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Japan



