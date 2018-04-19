DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Dry Eye Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The researcher announced the results of its Dry Eye patients study in a new research Global Dry Eye Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018'. The research provides insights into Dry Eye epidemiology, Dry Eye diagnosed patients, and Dry Eye treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Dry Eye derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Dry Eye, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Dry Eye market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Dry Eye prevalence, Dry Eye diagnosis rate, and Dry Eye treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Dry Eye: Disease Definition
2. Global Dry Eye Patient Flow
2A. Global Dry Eye Prevalence
2B. Global Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients
2C. Global Dry Eye Treated Patients
3. Dry Eye Patient Flow in the US
3A. Dry Eye Prevalence in the US
3B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in the US
3C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in the US
4. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Europe
4A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Europe
4B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Europe
4C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Europe
5. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Germany
5A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Germany
5B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Germany
5C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Germany
6. Dry Eye Patient Flow in France
6A. Dry Eye Prevalence in France
6B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in France
6C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in France
7. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Spain
7A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Spain
7B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Spain
7C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Spain
8. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Italy
8A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Italy
8B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Italy
8C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Italy
9. Dry Eye Patient Flow in UK
9A. Dry Eye Prevalence in UK
9B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in UK
9C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in UK
10. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Japan
10A. Dry Eye Prevalence in Japan
10B. Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients in Japan
10C. Dry Eye Treated Patients in Japan
