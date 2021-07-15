Global Dry Eye Medication Market Report 2021: Top 10 Competitors Made up to 75%+ of the Total Market - Major Players are Allergan, Alcon, Bausch Health Companies, Novartis, Otsuka

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Eye Medication Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry eye medication market is expected to grow from $2,892.8 million in 2015 to $ 3,245.6 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%%.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to nearly $4,806.0 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 5.7% to $6,329.7 million by 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from an aging population, rising number of contact lens users, increase in disposable income, increase in number of treatment options, increase in number of allergies, rise in consumption of unhealthy or improper diets, and prevalence of diabetes mellitus. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access, and a lack of awareness of the dry eye medication products.



Going forward, rising laser surgeries, rising screen time, busy lifestyles, the increasing burden of diabetes, increase in prevalence of dry eye disease, promising pipeline for dry eye disease, and side effects of other medications will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the dry eye medication market in the future include long and costly drug approvals, stringent rules and regulations and disruption in the supply chain of drugs related to dry eyes due to the impact of covid-19.



The dry eye medication market is segmented by type of product into aqueous, evaporative and aqueous and evaporative. The aqueous and evaporative market was the largest segment of the dry eye medication market segmented by type of product, accounting for $2,670.9 million or 82.3% of the total in 2020. The evaporative market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2020-2025.



The dry eye medication market is segmented by type of distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, eye health clinics, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies was the largest segment of the dry eye medication market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for $2,063.9 million or 63.6% of the total in 2020. The online pharmacies market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 14.3%.



The dry eye medication market is segmented by prescription type into OTC drugs, and prescription drugs. The OTC drugs was the largest segment of the dry eye medication market segmented by prescription type, accounting for $1,723.1 million or 53.1% of the total in 2020. The prescription drugs market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2020-2025.



The dry eye medication market is segmented by drug variation into branded drugs, and generic drugs. The branded drugs segment was the largest segment of the dry eye medication market segmented by drug variation, accounting for $2,070.7 million or 63.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the generic drugs is expected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2020-2025.



The dry eye medication market is segmented by delivery system into liquid drops, gel, eye ointment and others. The liquid drops were the largest segment of the dry eye medication market segmented by delivery system, accounting for $3,164.8 million or 97.5% of the total in 2020. The eye ointment market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 23.2%.



North America was the largest region in the dry eye medication market, accounting for 31.3% of the global market in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the dry eye medication market will be the Middle East and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 20.2% and 12.1% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.3% and 7.6% respectively.



The dry eye medication market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 78.16% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Allergan plc, Alcon Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. and others.

