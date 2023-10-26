Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Report 2023: MGX Technology Held the Largest Market Share with 41.2% in 2022 - Market to Reach $537.5 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (MGX, Combination (MGX+IPL)), By End-use (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry eye treatment devices market size is expected to reach USD 537.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6%

The increasing demand for targeted, non-invasive, faster, and patient-compliant treatment methods to alleviate dry eye symptoms is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of causative risk factors such as over usage of contact lenses, prolonged exposure to digital screens, diabetes, glaucoma, and Sjogren's syndrome globally is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. For instance, Americans are estimated to spend an average time of more than 10 hours a day at visual display terminals.

The increasing number of clinical and research activities conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of advanced dry eye treatment devices such as IPL and BBL will boost the market growth. The application of these advanced technologies in eye care is at a nascent stage in many countries, therefore clinical evidence is essential to increase provider confidence. Besides, clinical studies of these technologies are showing promising results in comparison with conventional treatment methods in dry eye treatment.

The availability of alternative treatment, high cost of IPL/BBL treatment, numerous contraindications associated with IPL, and lack of an efficient health insurance policy in several countries are the factors fueling the growth of the market. For instance, the treatment of dry eye syndrome using intense pulsed light (IPL) is not covered under the NHS, a major provider of healthcare services in the U.K.

Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Report Highlights

  • The MGX technology held the largest market share 41.2% in 2022 owing to the factors such as frequent product launches, cost-effectiveness, and improving accessibility
  • IPL and combination (MGX+IPL) technologies are is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period due to the factors such as the development of economical and compact-sized IPL devices having versatility in treating skin tones of all types, which has boosted its installation rate in clinics and ophthalmic centers
  • North America held the largest revenue share of 34.1% in 2022and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing prevalence of dry eye disease, increasing R&D expenditure, and a large number of ophthalmology trade conferences and expos conducted in the U.S. and Canada

Company Profiles

  • Sight Sciences
  • Lumenis
  • ESW Vision
  • Johnson & Johnson Vision care
  • Alcon, Inc.
  • MiBo Medical Group

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Technology outlook
2.2.2. End-use outlook
2.2.3. Regional outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4. Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Dry Eye Treatment Devices: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market: Key Takeaways
4.2. Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Broadband Light (BBL)
4.4. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
4.5. Meibomian Gland Expression (MGX)
4.6. Combination (MGX+IPL)

Chapter 5. Dry Eye Treatment Devices: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market: Key Takeaways
5.2. Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Hospitals
5.4. Ophthalmic Clinics

Chapter 6. Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Outlook
6.2. Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market by Region: Key Takeaways

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Market Participant Categorization
7.2.1. Company overview
7.2.2. Financial performance
7.2.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.4. Strategic initiatives

