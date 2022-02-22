Global Dry Milling Market to Reach $102.1 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1318

Companies: 34 - Players covered include Archer Daniels Midland Company; Bunge Ltd.; C.H. Guenther & Son, Inc.; Cargill, Inc.; Didion Milling; Flint Hills Resources LLC; Green Plains, Inc.; Lifeline Foods, LLC.; Pacific Ethanol, Inc.; SEMO Milling, LLC.; SunOpta, Inc.; Valero Energy Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Source (Yellow Corn, White Corn); End-Product (Ethanol, Corn Flour, Distiller`s Dried Grains & Solubles, Corn Grits, Cornmeal, Other End-Products); Application (Fuel, Feed, Food)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Dry Milling Market to Reach US$102.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Traditionally, corn remains a staple food source in several areas of the world. Dry milling or dry grinding process of corn is used for extracting ethanol from fractional gravel or starch, flour, meal, and other common types of products, separating grains into four distinct components of material like fine gravel, coarse gravel, flour, germ, and other co-products. The main methods of dry milling are alkaline-cooked process, stone-ground method, tempering degerming process. The resulting products from dry milling of corn find usage for various purposes. The usage of such products in the production of bioethanol and fortified animal feed is the primary growth driver fueling market growth. Corn-based ethanol is a significant driver to fuel corn dry milling market demand. Ethanol is a low-cost and clean octane booster providing oil refineries the lowest-cost solution for upgrading gasoline's octane content, making ethanol preferable amongst the fuel suppliers. Countries like the US, Brazil, Canada, and many countries in the EU, experienced increased biofuel consumption, bringing down the petroleum imports, and the same trend is likely to be followed in the future.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dry Milling estimated at US$83.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Yellow Corn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$67.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the White Corn segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Dry Milling market. The yellow corn is made of four essential components that include fiber, starch, corn oil, and protein. Yellow corn is dry milled and is used mainly to produce ethanol and animal feed due to high concentration of starch.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $21 Billion by 2026

The Dry Milling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 26.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. High demand of dry drilled corn products in Asia Pacific region can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regarding renewable fuel sources, increasing sensitivity towards environmental issues, requirement of protein rich animal feed and surging demand for corn- based food products. Asian countries are also initiating efforts to institute incentives and policies to increase biofuel demand, which will ultimately increase production. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.