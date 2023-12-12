Global Dry Milling Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Milling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dry Milling Market to Reach $139.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Dry Milling estimated at US$82.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$139.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Yellow Corn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$85.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the White Corn segment is estimated at 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report provides essential insights into the dynamic realm of dry milling, with a focus on global market competition, the influence of COVID-19 and impending global economic conditions. It also dives deep into the intricacies of the milling process, dry milling of wheat, technological innovations, and market prospects. 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

With a critical emphasis on market growth in the Asia-Pacific region and recent market activities, this report equips industry stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the dry milling landscape. 

The Dry Milling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
  • Use of Milling in Ethanol Production
  • Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects
  • Pressing Need for Alternative Fuels Drive Focus on Biofuels
  • Biofuels Production Scenario
  • Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019 and 2020
  • Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2019
  • Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country: 2019
  • Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019
  • Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels
  • Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
  • US Transportation Energy Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019
  • Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives
  • Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
  • Growing Role of Ethanol as Renewable Chemicals Drive Market Growth
  • Increased Demand for Processed Snacks and Bakery Products Drives the Market for Dry Milling of Corn
  • Superfine Grinding - A Emerging Technique in Food Processing Industry
  • APAC Spearheads Growth of the Global Dry Milling Market
  • Increased Demand for Dry Milling Process to Manufacture Nano-sized particles

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

  • Cargill, Inc.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Valero Energy Corporation
  • Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
  • Louis Dreyfus Company BV
  • Didion Milling
  • Siemer Milling Company
  • House-Autry Mills Inc.
  • Lifeline Foods, LLC.
  • Dacsa Group
  • Ardent Mills

News Releases in Similar Topics

