Global Dry Milling Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

Global Dry Milling Market to Reach $139.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Dry Milling estimated at US$82.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$139.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Yellow Corn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$85.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the White Corn segment is estimated at 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



This report provides essential insights into the dynamic realm of dry milling, with a focus on global market competition, the influence of COVID-19 and impending global economic conditions. It also dives deep into the intricacies of the milling process, dry milling of wheat, technological innovations, and market prospects.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

With a critical emphasis on market growth in the Asia-Pacific region and recent market activities, this report equips industry stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the dry milling landscape.



The Dry Milling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Use of Milling in Ethanol Production

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects

Pressing Need for Alternative Fuels Drive Focus on Biofuels

Biofuels Production Scenario

Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019 and 2020

Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2019

Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country: 2019

Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

US Transportation Energy Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019

Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Growing Role of Ethanol as Renewable Chemicals Drive Market Growth

Increased Demand for Processed Snacks and Bakery Products Drives the Market for Dry Milling of Corn

Superfine Grinding - A Emerging Technique in Food Processing Industry

APAC Spearheads Growth of the Global Dry Milling Market

Increased Demand for Dry Milling Process to Manufacture Nano-sized particles

