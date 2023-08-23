Global Dry-Mix Mortar Additives and Chemicals Market 2023-2028: Re-dispersible Polymer Powders Leading the Way - Additives Segment to Flourish at 6.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry-Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Dry-mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals market is expected to witness a steady growth trajectory, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.52% from 2023 to 2028. Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19 in 2020, the market has shown resilience and is on a path of recovery, driven by factors such as increasing construction activities, technological advancements, and rising demand for eco-friendly construction materials.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

The market growth is primarily attributed to the surge in construction activities, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Long-term cost-effectiveness offered by the use of dry-mix mortar additives and chemicals in the construction industry is a significant driving factor. However, the market is not without challenges, as a slowdown in construction activities in the United States and Europe and the high cost of investments act as restraints.

Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest and fastest-growing market for dry-mix mortar additives and chemicals. Countries like China, India, and ASEAN nations are witnessing substantial growth in both production and consumption of dry mix mortar. This region's dominance is reinforced by significant investments in infrastructure projects, such as the expansion of production facilities by companies like Sika AG in response to growing demand.

China, being a key player, has showcased considerable investments in infrastructure projects, leading to a higher demand for dry-mix mortar additives and chemicals. India, too, is contributing to the market growth with substantial allocations in the budget for enhancing the infrastructure sector and ambitious plans for the 'National Infrastructure Pipeline.'

The growing trend of prefabricated buildings and increasing investments in desalination plants in India are expected to drive the demand for polymer-modified dry-mix mortar waterproofing slurries.

Re-dispersible Polymer Powder Dominates Additives Segment

The re-dispersible polymer powder segment is set to dominate the additives category. These powders are crucial binders in cement- and gypsum-based dry powder materials. They enhance the adhesion, weather resistance, and toughness of mortars, making them essential for various applications, including thermal mortar and waterproofing solutions.

Key Players in the Market

The dry-mix mortar additives and chemicals market is partly consolidated. The major companies in the market studied include:

  • AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
  • Ashland
  • Avebe
  • BASF SE
  • Celanese Corporation
  • CEMEX S.A.B. de CV
  • Chemstar Products Company
  • DCC
  • Don Construction Products Ltd
  • Dow
  • Emsland Group
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Innospec
  • Kima Chemical Co. Ltd
  • LOTTE Fine Chemical
  • Mapei SpA
  • Nouryon
  • Rudolf GmbH
  • SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG (ShinEtsu)
  • Shandong Head Co. Ltd
  • SIDLEY CHEMICAL CO. LTD
  • Sika AG
  • SMScor
  • The Euclid Chemical Company
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Berolan GmbH

