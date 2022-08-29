Global Dry Shampoo Market Report to 2028 - by Product Type, Form, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Shampoo Market, by Product Type, by Form, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dry shampoo is made of silica based formulas and powders, including clays or starch, which absorbs dirt and excess oil from the scalp, without the use of water.

The product has gained popularity in the recent years as, it provides an easy and convenient way for hair care. In addition, there is a wide variety of dry shampoos available in the global market, including powder form, aerosol spray, and foam. Although, the dry shampoo is not a complete replacement for conventional shampoos, it can prolong the interval between shampooing.

Steadily growing working population and convenient usage of dry shampoo are the major factors supporting market growth. Product development such as organic and herbal grade of dry shampoo and packaging innovation including small travel size packs are some of the other factors aiding growth of the global dry shampoo market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global dry shampoo market over the forecast period, owing to continuously rising cosmetics and hair care industry in the region. Furthermore, substantial growth in disposable income, rising living standard, fast paced life of consumer and various advancements such as anti-hair fall and anti-dandruff dry shampoos, are factors expected to confer a boost to growth of the dry shampoo market during the forecast period.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global dry shampoo market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global dry shampoo market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Church & Dwight Co, Inc, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Company, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal SA, New Avon LLC, Pierre Fabre , Procter & Gamble Company, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Company Ltd and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

, Procter & Gamble Company, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Company Ltd and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global dry shampoo market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Dry Shampoo manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Dry Shampoo market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Form

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Dry Shampoo Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Dry Shampoo Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Paraben Free

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Gluten Free

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

All Natural

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Form, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Aerosol Spray

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Foam

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Powder

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Supermarket

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Hypermarket

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Convinience stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Online

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Specialty Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Drug Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Dry Shampoo Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2017 - 2030

North America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Market Share Analysis, By Region/Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Form, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Sub-Regions

Middle East

Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Coty Inc..

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Henkel AG & Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Kao Corporation..

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

L'Oreal SA.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

New Avon LLC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Pierre Fabre .

. Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Procter & Gamble Company.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Revlon Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Shiseido Company Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc..

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k121s2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets