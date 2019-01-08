Global Dual SIM Smartphones Industry
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dual SIM Smartphones in Thousand Units.
Â The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Â Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Asustek Computer Inc.
- BBK Electronics Corp.
- Coolpad
- Gâ€™Five International Ltd.
- Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd.
- HTC Corporation
DUAL SIM SMARTPHONES MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Mobile Communications Sector: An Introductory Prelude
Smartphone Stirs the Dynamics in the World Communications Sector
Table 1: Global Smartphones Market by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Mobile Users) for Major Countries: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Smartphone Adoption Rate (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dual SIM Smartphones: The Power of Two Smartphones in One Device
Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable for Dual SIM Smartphones
Developing Countries Continue to Dominate Global Sales & Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Developing Countries with High Prepaid Penetration Witness Strong Market Adoption
China: The Leading Smartphones Market Dominate Global Dual SIM Smartphone Sales
India: The Fastest Growing Dual SIM Smartphone Market in the World
Table 4: World Dual SIM Smartphones Market (2018E & 2024P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for China, India and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Dual SIM Smartphones Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume) for 2016-2024: India, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan, India, and China), Europe, Japan, US, China, Latin America, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Amid Rising Popularity of Mobile Devices Offering Enhanced Portability & Flexibility
Consumer Interest for More than One SIM Builds Momentum for Dual SIM Devices
Key Facts Reflecting Rising Popularity of Dual SIM Smartphones
Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth
Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones from Leading Mobile Vendors Drives Momentum
Select Innovative & Technically Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones: Model Name, Company Name, and Noteworthy Features
Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Device Landscape Strongly Favor Wider Uptake of Dual SIM Smartphones
Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks
Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies
Table 6: Global Broadband Market by Technology (2014, 2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Projected Number of Broadband Subscriptions for HSPA Family, EV-DO Family, TD-SCDMA, LTE and WiMAX (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data
Table 7: World Internet Penetration (as a % of Population) by Region (H1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Internet Users by Region (H1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Region/Country (2017 & 2022P): Breakdown of Monthly Data Volumes (in Terabytes) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Netbooks/Notebooks, Smartphones, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Social Networking on the Move
Table 12: Breakdown of Monthly Active Users (in Million) for Select Social Media Platforms (Q1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Average Time Spent (in Minutes/Day) on Social Media for Select Countries (Q1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Proliferation of Wireless Gaming
Growing Enterprise Mobility and the BYOD Culture
Table 14: Growing Mobile Worker Population Strengthens the Business Case for Smartphones: Breakdown of Global Mobile Worker Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Significant Increase in the Share of Corporate-Owned Tablets Steers BYOD as Mainstream Strategy: Global Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Corporate-Owned and Consumer Owned Tablets for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Android OS Crafts Stellar Momentum in Dual SIM Smartphone Vertical
Latest Android OS Versions Enhance Device Functionality
Replacement Sales Spur Demand
Dual SIM Smartphones as Entertainment Devices Heralds the Advent of Dual SIM â€˜Phabletsâ€™
Value-Added Services Elevate Scope & Span of Dual SIM Smartphones
E-Marketing Channels Emerge Into a Major Retailing Avenue
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Table 16: World Population (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group - Below 15 Years, 15-64 Years, and Above
Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: 15-64 Year Population as a Percentage of Total Population in Select Countries (2013)
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Table 18: World Population: Percentage Breakdown by Urban and Rural Population for Years 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2011 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Living Standards
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Table 20: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Issues & Challenges Curtailing Market Prospects for Dual SIM Smartphones
Triple SIM Smartphones
Technical Widgets for Converting Single SIM Phones to Dual SIM
Onoff App and SIM Card Adapters
e-SIM Cards
Fake Devices
Table 21: World Mobile Handset Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales in Primary & Secondary Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Dual SIM Smartphone Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales of Legitimate Handsets & Fake/Counterfeit Handsets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Smartphones
Dual SIM Smartphones
Evolution
Types of Dual SIM Smartphones
Active Dual SIM Phones
Benefits
Limitations
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Dual SIM Smartphones Market: Highly Fragmented
Samsung Along with Chinese & Indian Brands Dominate the Market
Popularity of Dual SIM Smartphones Heightens Competition for Service Providers
Telecom Majors: A Major Bottleneck for Dual SIM Adoption in Developed Markets
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Asustek Computer, Inc. (Taiwan)
BBK Electronics Corp. (China)
OPPO Electronics Corp. (China)
Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
Coolpad (Cayman Islands)
G'Five International Ltd. (China)
Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)
HTC Corporation (Taiwan)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Lenovo (China)
Motorola Mobility LLC (USA)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
Meizu Telecom Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
Micromax Informatics Ltd. (India)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Sony Mobile Communications, Inc. (Japan)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. (China)
Xiaomi (China)
ZTE Corporation (China)
5.2 Product Launches
Vivo India launches Vivo V9 Pro Smartphone
Apple Introduces iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max
Xiaomi Rolls Out Redmi 6 Series Smartphone in India
Sony to Launch Sony Xperia XZ3 Premium Dual SIM Android Smartphone
Kobian Introduces Mercury magiQ
BLU Products Unveils BLU VIVO XI+ and VIVO XI
Xiaomi Unveils Mi A2 Android One Smartphone in India
Huawei Launches Nova 3 and Nova 3i Mid-Range Flagship Smartphones
Motorola Launches G6 Series Smartphones in Brazil
Oppo Introduces Oppo A5 Smartphone in China
Meizu Launches Entry-Level Meizu 6T Smartphone in China
Micromax Introduces Bharat Go Smartphone with Android Oreo (Go Edition)
MOTOROLA Introduces Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play Smartphones
Coolpad Rolls Out Cool 2 Smartphone
Gionee to Launch New Smartphones in India
Vivo Launches Vivo Y53i Smartphone
Huawei to Introduce Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 Lite in India
Lenovo Unveils S5, K5 and K5 Play Smartphones in China
Samsung Introduces Galaxy A8+ Smartphone
OPPO Unveils F3 Plus Selfie Expert Smartphone
Ziox Mobiles Introduces Dual-SIM Duopix R1 Smartphone
Vivo Introduces Selfie-Focused Vivo V7+
VAIO Introduces VAIO Phone A Android Smartphone
Vertu Unveils Constellation Android Flagship Smartphone
Bharti Airtel and Celkon Roll Out Celkon Smart 4G Low-End 4G Smartphone
Bharti Airtel and Karbonn Mobiles Introduce Karbonn A40 Indian
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Google Acquires HTCâ€™s Smartphone R&D Division
ZTE Receives US FCC Approval for ZTE Blade V9 Vita
LG Electronics Breaks Ground for North American Headquarters in New Jersey
TCL to Divest Stake in TCL Communication Technology
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Smartphone Usage Patterns Improve Market Prospects
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: US Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 28: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Canadian Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Key Trends & Drivers
Smartphones Market in Japan: A Macro Perspective
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Japanese Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Dual SIM Smartphones Witness Growth amidst Declining Mobile Phone Shipments
Android Outperforms other OS Platforms
Dual SIM Handsets High on Demand in Russian Market
Dual SIM Handsets Popular among German Migrants
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: European Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Most Important Market for Dual SIM Smartphones
Asian Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Market by Type (2012 & 2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Mobile Phone Shipments for Feature Phones and Smartphones (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China and India: Leading Dual SIM Smartphones Markets in the World
Countries with the Large Young Population Remain Key Market Drivers
Table 35: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2013): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-
Years, 15-44 Years, 45-64 Years, and 65+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
China: Worldâ€™s Largest Dual SIM Smartphones Market
Table 39: Chinese Mobile Handsets Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Dual SIM and Single SIM Handsets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Android Remains the Most Popular OS Platform in China
Screen Size Promotes Adoption of Dual SIM Phablets
Cost-Effectiveness Remains Key to Success
Local Vendors Dominate the Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Chinese Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 42: Indian Mobile Handset Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Single SIM and Dual SIM Handsets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Indian Dual SIM Handset Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Dual SIM Handset Ownership by Occupation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India: Fastest Growing Dual SIM Smartphones Market in the World
Android Platform: Leads the OS Race in India
The Cost Factor & Value for Money Factor: Vital for Success in the Marketplace
User-Friendliness: An Important Requirement
Local Players Focus on Filling the Dual SIM Gap, Stirs-Up the Budget Segment
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Indian Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Markets
Pakistan
Nepal
Philippines
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Middle East & Africa
A.Market Analysis
Robust Demand for Low-Cost Smartphones and Dual SIMs Phones Drive Market Growth
Nigeria: A Potential Laden Market in the Region
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 50: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Latin American Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 116) The United States (11) Canada (1) Japan (2) Europe (14) - France (3) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (4) - Italy (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (84) Latin America (1) Africa (2) Middle East (1)
