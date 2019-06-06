Global Dual SIM Smartphones Market Report 2019-2024 - Samsung Along with Chinese & Indian Brands Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dual SIM Smartphones: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dual SIM Smartphones in Thousand Units.

The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Asustek Computer, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) BBK Electronics Corp. (China)

OPPO Electronics Corp. (China)

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Coolpad ( Cayman Islands )

) G'Five International Ltd. (China)

Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)

HTC Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Lenovo (China)

Motorola Mobility LLC ( USA )

) LG Electronics, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Meizu Telecom Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Micromax Informatics Ltd. ( India )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) Sony Mobile Communications, Inc. ( Japan )

) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. (China)

Xiaomi (China)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Mobile Communications Sector: An Introductory Prelude

Smartphone Stirs the Dynamics in the World Communications Sector

Dual SIM Smartphones: The Power of Two Smartphones in One Device

Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable for Dual SIM Smartphones

Developing Countries Continue to Dominate Global Sales & Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Developing Countries with High Prepaid Penetration Witness Strong Market Adoption

China: The Leading Smartphones Market Dominate Global Dual SIM Smartphone Sales

India: The Fastest Growing Dual SIM Smartphone Market in the World



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Amid Rising Popularity of Mobile Devices Offering Enhanced Portability & Flexibility

Consumer Interest for More than One SIM Builds Momentum for Dual SIM Devices

Key Facts Reflecting Rising Popularity of Dual SIM Smartphones

Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth

Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones from Leading Mobile Vendors Drives Momentum

Select Innovative & Technically Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones: Model Name, Company Name, and Noteworthy Features

Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Device Landscape Strongly Favor Wider Uptake of Dual SIM Smartphones

Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks

Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data

Social Networking on the Move

Proliferation of Wireless Gaming

Growing Enterprise Mobility and the BYOD Culture

Android OS Crafts Stellar Momentum in Dual SIM Smartphone Vertical

Latest Android OS Versions Enhance Device Functionality

Replacement Sales Spur Demand

Dual SIM Smartphones as Entertainment Devices Heralds the Advent of Dual SIM Phablets'

Value-Added Services Elevate Scope & Span of Dual SIM Smartphones

E-Marketing Channels Emerge Into a Major Retailing Avenue

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Issues & Challenges Curtailing Market Prospects for Dual SIM Smartphones

Triple SIM Smartphones

Technical Widgets for Converting Single SIM Phones to Dual SIM

Onoff App and SIM Card Adapters

e-SIM Cards

Fake Devices



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Smartphones

Dual SIM Smartphones

Evolution

Types of Dual SIM Smartphones

Active Dual SIM Phones

Benefits

Limitations



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Dual SIM Smartphones Market: Highly Fragmented

Samsung Along with Chinese & Indian Brands Dominate the Market

Popularity of Dual SIM Smartphones Heightens Competition for Service Providers

Telecom Majors: A Major Bottleneck for Dual SIM Adoption in Developed Markets



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Launches

Vivo India launches Vivo V9 Pro Smartphone

Apple Introduces iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max

Xiaomi Rolls Out Redmi 6 Series Smartphone in India

Sony to Launch Sony Xperia XZ3 Premium Dual SIM Android Smartphone

Kobian Introduces Mercury magiQ

BLU Products Unveils BLU VIVO XI+ and VIVO XI

Xiaomi Unveils Mi A2 Android One Smartphone in India

Huawei Launches Nova 3 and Nova 3i Mid-Range Flagship Smartphones

Motorola Launches G6 Series Smartphones in Brazil

Oppo Introduces Oppo A5 Smartphone in China

Meizu Launches Entry-Level Meizu 6T Smartphone in China

Micromax Introduces Bharat Go Smartphone with Android Oreo (Go Edition)

MOTOROLA Introduces Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play Smartphones

Coolpad Rolls Out Cool 2 Smartphone

Gionee to Launch New Smartphones in India

Vivo Launches Vivo Y53i Smartphone

Huawei to Introduce Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 Lite in India

Lenovo Unveils S5, K5 and K5 Play Smartphones in China

Samsung Introduces Galaxy A8+ Smartphone

OPPO Unveils F3 Plus Selfie Expert Smartphone

Ziox Mobiles Introduces Dual-SIM Duopix R1 Smartphone

Vivo Introduces Selfie-Focused Vivo V7+

VAIO Introduces VAIO Phone A Android Smartphone

Vertu Unveils Constellation Android Flagship Smartphone

Bharti Airtel and Celkon Roll Out Celkon Smart 4G Low-End 4G Smartphone

Bharti Airtel and Karbonn Mobiles Introduce Karbonn A40 Indian



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Google Acquires HTC's Smartphone R&D Division

ZTE Receives US FCC Approval for ZTE Blade V9 Vita

LG Electronics Breaks Ground for North American Headquarters in New Jersey

TCL to Divest Stake in TCL Communication Technology



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Smartphone Usage Patterns Improve Market Prospects

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Key Trends & Drivers

Smartphones Market in Japan: A Macro Perspective

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Dual SIM Smartphones Witness Growth amidst Declining Mobile Phone Shipments

Android Outperforms other OS Platforms

Dual SIM Handsets High on Demand in Russian Market

Dual SIM Handsets Popular among German Migrants

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Most Important Market for Dual SIM Smartphones

Asian Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

China and India: Leading Dual SIM Smartphones Markets in the World

Countries with the Large Young Population Remain Key Market Drivers

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

China: World's Largest Dual SIM Smartphones Market

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Android Remains the Most Popular OS Platform in China

Screen Size Promotes Adoption of Dual SIM Phablets

Cost-Effectiveness Remains Key to Success

Local Vendors Dominate the Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

India: Fastest Growing Dual SIM Smartphones Market in the World

Android Platform: Leads the OS Race in India

The Cost Factor & Value for Money Factor: Vital for Success in the Marketplace

User-Friendliness: An Important Requirement

Local Players Focus on Filling the Dual SIM Gap, Stirs-Up the Budget Segment

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Select Key Markets

Pakistan

Nepal

Philippines

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Robust Demand for Low-Cost Smartphones and Dual SIMs Phones Drive Market Growth

Nigeria: A Potential Laden Market in the Region

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 116)

The United States (11)

(11) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (14)

(14) France (3)

(3)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (84)

(Excluding Japan) (84) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (2)

(2) Middle East (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jggud7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

