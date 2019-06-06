Global Dual SIM Smartphones Market Report 2019-2024 - Samsung Along with Chinese & Indian Brands Dominate the Market
DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dual SIM Smartphones: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dual SIM Smartphones in Thousand Units.
The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Asustek Computer, Inc. (Taiwan)
- BBK Electronics Corp. (China)
- OPPO Electronics Corp. (China)
- Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
- Coolpad (Cayman Islands)
- G'Five International Ltd. (China)
- Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)
- HTC Corporation (Taiwan)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- Lenovo (China)
- Motorola Mobility LLC (USA)
- LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
- Meizu Telecom Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
- Micromax Informatics Ltd. (India)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Sony Mobile Communications, Inc. (Japan)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. (China)
- Xiaomi (China)
- ZTE Corporation (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Mobile Communications Sector: An Introductory Prelude
Smartphone Stirs the Dynamics in the World Communications Sector
Dual SIM Smartphones: The Power of Two Smartphones in One Device
Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable for Dual SIM Smartphones
Developing Countries Continue to Dominate Global Sales & Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Developing Countries with High Prepaid Penetration Witness Strong Market Adoption
China: The Leading Smartphones Market Dominate Global Dual SIM Smartphone Sales
India: The Fastest Growing Dual SIM Smartphone Market in the World
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Amid Rising Popularity of Mobile Devices Offering Enhanced Portability & Flexibility
Consumer Interest for More than One SIM Builds Momentum for Dual SIM Devices
Key Facts Reflecting Rising Popularity of Dual SIM Smartphones
Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth
Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones from Leading Mobile Vendors Drives Momentum
Select Innovative & Technically Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones: Model Name, Company Name, and Noteworthy Features
Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Device Landscape Strongly Favor Wider Uptake of Dual SIM Smartphones
Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks
Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data
Social Networking on the Move
Proliferation of Wireless Gaming
Growing Enterprise Mobility and the BYOD Culture
Android OS Crafts Stellar Momentum in Dual SIM Smartphone Vertical
Latest Android OS Versions Enhance Device Functionality
Replacement Sales Spur Demand
Dual SIM Smartphones as Entertainment Devices Heralds the Advent of Dual SIM Phablets'
Value-Added Services Elevate Scope & Span of Dual SIM Smartphones
E-Marketing Channels Emerge Into a Major Retailing Avenue
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Rising Living Standards
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Issues & Challenges Curtailing Market Prospects for Dual SIM Smartphones
Triple SIM Smartphones
Technical Widgets for Converting Single SIM Phones to Dual SIM
Onoff App and SIM Card Adapters
e-SIM Cards
Fake Devices
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Smartphones
Dual SIM Smartphones
Evolution
Types of Dual SIM Smartphones
Active Dual SIM Phones
Benefits
Limitations
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Dual SIM Smartphones Market: Highly Fragmented
Samsung Along with Chinese & Indian Brands Dominate the Market
Popularity of Dual SIM Smartphones Heightens Competition for Service Providers
Telecom Majors: A Major Bottleneck for Dual SIM Adoption in Developed Markets
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Launches
Vivo India launches Vivo V9 Pro Smartphone
Apple Introduces iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max
Xiaomi Rolls Out Redmi 6 Series Smartphone in India
Sony to Launch Sony Xperia XZ3 Premium Dual SIM Android Smartphone
Kobian Introduces Mercury magiQ
BLU Products Unveils BLU VIVO XI+ and VIVO XI
Xiaomi Unveils Mi A2 Android One Smartphone in India
Huawei Launches Nova 3 and Nova 3i Mid-Range Flagship Smartphones
Motorola Launches G6 Series Smartphones in Brazil
Oppo Introduces Oppo A5 Smartphone in China
Meizu Launches Entry-Level Meizu 6T Smartphone in China
Micromax Introduces Bharat Go Smartphone with Android Oreo (Go Edition)
MOTOROLA Introduces Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play Smartphones
Coolpad Rolls Out Cool 2 Smartphone
Gionee to Launch New Smartphones in India
Vivo Launches Vivo Y53i Smartphone
Huawei to Introduce Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 Lite in India
Lenovo Unveils S5, K5 and K5 Play Smartphones in China
Samsung Introduces Galaxy A8+ Smartphone
OPPO Unveils F3 Plus Selfie Expert Smartphone
Ziox Mobiles Introduces Dual-SIM Duopix R1 Smartphone
Vivo Introduces Selfie-Focused Vivo V7+
VAIO Introduces VAIO Phone A Android Smartphone
Vertu Unveils Constellation Android Flagship Smartphone
Bharti Airtel and Celkon Roll Out Celkon Smart 4G Low-End 4G Smartphone
Bharti Airtel and Karbonn Mobiles Introduce Karbonn A40 Indian
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Google Acquires HTC's Smartphone R&D Division
ZTE Receives US FCC Approval for ZTE Blade V9 Vita
LG Electronics Breaks Ground for North American Headquarters in New Jersey
TCL to Divest Stake in TCL Communication Technology
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Smartphone Usage Patterns Improve Market Prospects
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Key Trends & Drivers
Smartphones Market in Japan: A Macro Perspective
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Dual SIM Smartphones Witness Growth amidst Declining Mobile Phone Shipments
Android Outperforms other OS Platforms
Dual SIM Handsets High on Demand in Russian Market
Dual SIM Handsets Popular among German Migrants
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Most Important Market for Dual SIM Smartphones
Asian Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
China and India: Leading Dual SIM Smartphones Markets in the World
Countries with the Large Young Population Remain Key Market Drivers
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
China: World's Largest Dual SIM Smartphones Market
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Android Remains the Most Popular OS Platform in China
Screen Size Promotes Adoption of Dual SIM Phablets
Cost-Effectiveness Remains Key to Success
Local Vendors Dominate the Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
India: Fastest Growing Dual SIM Smartphones Market in the World
Android Platform: Leads the OS Race in India
The Cost Factor & Value for Money Factor: Vital for Success in the Marketplace
User-Friendliness: An Important Requirement
Local Players Focus on Filling the Dual SIM Gap, Stirs-Up the Budget Segment
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Select Key Markets
Pakistan
Nepal
Philippines
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
Robust Demand for Low-Cost Smartphones and Dual SIMs Phones Drive Market Growth
Nigeria: A Potential Laden Market in the Region
B. Market Analytics
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 116)
- The United States (11)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (14)
- France (3)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (84)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (2)
- Middle East (1)
