Global Dunaliella Salina Markets, 2021-2028 - Increasing Demand for Clean-Label Products Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dunaliella Salina Market by End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dunaliella Salina Market is expected to reach $122.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Also, in terms of volume, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 1,691.62 tons by 2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural-source beta-carotene, the rising need for natural colorants, and the growing use of Dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, increasing demand for clean-label products further supports the growth of this market. However, complexities involved in the production of Dunaliella salina are expected to hinder the growth of this market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the Dunaliella salina market based on end user and geography. The Dunaliella salina market is mainly segmented by end user (extraction companies, food & beverage companies, feed companies, nutraceutical & health supplement companies, pharmaceutical companies, and cosmetics companies) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Based on end user, the Dunaliella salina market is mainly segmented into extraction companies, food & beverage companies, feed companies, nutraceutical & health supplement companies, pharmaceutical companies, and cosmetics companies.

Extraction companies are expected to remain the largest end user in the Dunaliella salina market through 2028 due to the growing demand for carotenoids, including beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, and cryptoxanthin in the manufacture of food & beverage, cosmetics, animal feed, dietary supplements, and other products.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to command the largest share of the Dunaliella salina market in 2021, followed by North America and Europe.

The large share of Asia-Pacific is primarily attributed to factors such as the presence of several local and regional players, rising government initiatives to promote the use of algae and algal ingredients in several industries, rising consumption of natural food ingredients, and growing demand for processed food products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

However, Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period mainly due to its huge food & beverage industry, rising health and wellness trends, stringent government regulations against the use of synthetic colorants, growing demand for natural colorants among various end-use industries, and rising government focus on the algae industry in the region.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of end user and region/country?

What was the historical market size for Dunaliella salina across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the global Dunaliella salina market?

Who are the major players in the global Dunaliella salina market?

How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the global Dunaliella salina market?

What are the recent developments in the global Dunaliella salina market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth regions/countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global Dunaliella salina market, and how do they compete with the global players?

Market Insights

Drivers

Rising Demand for Natural-Source Beta Carotene Products

Rising Need for Natural Colorants

Increased Use of Dunaliella Salina in the Cosmetics Industry

Restraints

Complex Production Process for Dunaliella Salina

Challenges

Risk of Dunaliella Salina Contamination

Trends

Increasing Demand for Clean-Label Products

Production and Consumption Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Algalimento SL

Seagrass Tech Private Limited

Plankton Australia Pty Limited

Hangzhou OuQi Food Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Rebecca Bio-Tech Co., LTD

Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co.Ltd.

IBR Ltd.

Xi'an Fengzu Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (FZBIOTECH)

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.

Monzon Biotech S.L

A4f Algae for Future

