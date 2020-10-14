Global Duodenoscopes Industry
Global Duodenoscopes Market to Reach $194.4 Million by 2027
Oct 14, 2020, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Duodenoscopes estimated at US$150.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$194.4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Flexible, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$141.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Duodenoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 365-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Fujifilm Corporation
- KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc.
- Olympus America, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Incidence of Various GI Disorders to Drive the Demand
for Duodenoscopes
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Offers Opportunities for
Duodenoscopes
Increasing Number of ERCP Procedures to Spur Opportunities for
Duodenoscopes
Reducing Infections Related to Duodenoscopes: A Key Focus Area
Terminal Sterilization of Duadenoscope - Providing Improved Safety
Global Competitor Market Shares
Duodenoscopes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Pave the Way for Steady Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818963/?utm_source=PRN
