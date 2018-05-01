Global Durable Medical Equipment Market 2013-2017 & 2018-2023 Featuring Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Braun, Medline, Permobil, Stryker, Medtronic & McKesson

The global durable medical equipment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.14% during 2018 - 2023.



The segment of Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising prevalence of chronic disorders, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising disposable incomes.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global durable medical equipment market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising number of home care service providers, increasing number of hospital beds as well as rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders etc.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global durable medical equipment. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation

3.1. Focus on Asia Pacific Region

3.2. Focus on Technological Advancements



4. Durable Medical Equipment Market Overview



5. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1. By Value (2013-2017)

5.2. By Value (2018-2023)



6. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: By Type

6.1. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market-By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Size and Share, By Type, 2017

6.1.2. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Size and Share, By Type, 2023

6.2. Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Overview

6.3. Global Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market Overview

6.4. Global Medical Furniture Market Overview

6.5. Global Others Market Overview



7. Global Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market: By Type

7.1. Global Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market-By Type: Breakdown (%)

7.1.1. Global Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market Size and Share, By Type, 2017

7.1.2. Global Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market Size and Share, By Type, 2023

7.2. Global Oxygen Equipment Market Overview

7.3. Global Blood Sugar Monitors Market Overview

7.4. Global Continuous Passive Motions Market Overview

7.5. Global Nebulizers Market Overview

7.6. Global Others Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market Overview



8. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: By End Users

8.1. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market-By End Users: Breakdown (%)

8.1.1. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Size and Share, By End Users, 2017

8.1.2. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Size and Share, By End Users, 2023

8.2. Global Durable Medical Equipment in Hospital & Clinics Market Overview

8.3. Global Durable Medical Equipment in Long Term Care Services Market Overview

8.4. Global Durable Medical Equipment in Home Care Services Market Overview

8.5. Global Durable Medical Equipment in Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Overview

8.6. Global Durable Medical Equipment in Others Market Overview



9. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: Regional Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Durable Medical Equipment Market



16. SWOT Analysis -Durable Medical Equipment Market



17. Company Profiles

17.1. Invacare

17.2. Sunrise Medical

17.3. The Braun Corporation

17.4. Medline Inc.

17.5. Permobil AB

17.6. Stryker Corporation

17.7. Medtronic

17.8. McKesson



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dr6rb7/global_durable?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-durable-medical-equipment-market-2013-2017--2018-2023-featuring-invacare-sunrise-medical-braun-medline-permobil-stryker-medtronic--mckesson-300640010.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

