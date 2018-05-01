Global Durable Medical Equipment Market 2013-2017 & 2018-2023 Featuring Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Braun, Medline, Permobil, Stryker, Medtronic & McKesson

DUBLIN, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market By Type, By Therapeutic and monitoring Devices Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global durable medical equipment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.14% during 2018 - 2023.
The segment of Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising prevalence of chronic disorders, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising disposable incomes.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global durable medical equipment market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising number of home care service providers, increasing number of hospital beds as well as rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders etc.
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global durable medical equipment. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
3.1. Focus on Asia Pacific Region
3.2. Focus on Technological Advancements
4. Durable Medical Equipment Market Overview
5. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1. By Value (2013-2017)
5.2. By Value (2018-2023)
6. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: By Type
6.1. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market-By Type: Breakdown (%)
6.1.1. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Size and Share, By Type, 2017
6.1.2. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Size and Share, By Type, 2023
6.2. Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Overview
6.3. Global Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market Overview
6.4. Global Medical Furniture Market Overview
6.5. Global Others Market Overview
7. Global Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market: By Type
7.1. Global Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market-By Type: Breakdown (%)
7.1.1. Global Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market Size and Share, By Type, 2017
7.1.2. Global Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market Size and Share, By Type, 2023
7.2. Global Oxygen Equipment Market Overview
7.3. Global Blood Sugar Monitors Market Overview
7.4. Global Continuous Passive Motions Market Overview
7.5. Global Nebulizers Market Overview
7.6. Global Others Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Market Overview
8. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: By End Users
8.1. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market-By End Users: Breakdown (%)
8.1.1. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Size and Share, By End Users, 2017
8.1.2. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Size and Share, By End Users, 2023
8.2. Global Durable Medical Equipment in Hospital & Clinics Market Overview
8.3. Global Durable Medical Equipment in Long Term Care Services Market Overview
8.4. Global Durable Medical Equipment in Home Care Services Market Overview
8.5. Global Durable Medical Equipment in Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Overview
8.6. Global Durable Medical Equipment in Others Market Overview
9. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: Regional Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends
12. Supply Chain Analysis
13. Pricing Analysis
14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Durable Medical Equipment Market
16. SWOT Analysis -Durable Medical Equipment Market
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Invacare
17.2. Sunrise Medical
17.3. The Braun Corporation
17.4. Medline Inc.
17.5. Permobil AB
17.6. Stryker Corporation
17.7. Medtronic
17.8. McKesson
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dr6rb7/global_durable?w=5
