Global Durable Medical Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Growth of Oxygen Equipment and Nebulizers

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Durable Medical Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Durable Medical Equipment estimated at US$207.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$363 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$295.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Personal Mobility Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
The Durable Medical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.5 Billion by the year 2030.
