Global Dyslexia Treatment Market (Including Pre and Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis) is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of more than 6%, over the Forecast Period (2022 - 2030); A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has expanded to nearly 100 nations since its outbreak, prompting the World Health Organization to declare it a public health emergency. Dyslexia is a specific learning difficulty affecting reading and writing abilities. Medical schools had been forced to conduct online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn presented additional difficulties for dyslexic students. Dyslexia is a type of learning disorder that is caused by a neurological abnormality. It is distinguished by difficulty with accurate and/or fluent word recognition, as well as poor spelling and decoding skills. These issues are usually the result of a phonological component of language impairment, which is often unanticipated in relation to other cognitive talents and the provision of effective teaching methods. The increasing prevalence of neurological illnesses is a major factor driving the global dyslexia treatment market growth.

Growing healthcare infrastructure development spending and an increase in demand for disease-specific innovative treatments are the factors driving the global dyslexia treatment market growth. Other indirect variables that generate profitable market growth opportunities include rising personal disposable income and substantial unmet demands for this disease. According to the Dyslexia Center of Utah, dyslexia is the most common language-based learning problem. Around 70-80 percent of people with poor reading skills are dyslexic. A language-based learning problem affects one in every five students or 15-20% of the population. Dyslexia affects nearly the same proportion of males and females. Furthermore, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), 38 percent of all fourth-grade kids have "below basic" reading skills. They are in the 40th percentile for their age group or below. Furthermore, some of the market's major players contribute for the increasing market growth with an aim to meet the unmet demands in the healthcare sector. Mindgenius provides an approachable, visual product with a wide range of fonts, colors, and map designs to keep the brain engaged. Mindgenius offers numerous advantages, including better focus and productivity, as well as being an excellent tool for those suffering from dyslexia. MindGenius Online provides users with all they need for simple yet efficient mind mapping and project management, with a focus on easy ongoing collaboration.

Key Findings of Global Dyslexia Treatment Market:

Phonological dyslexia segment registered for the highest market share in 2021. Phonological dyslexia is characterized by extreme difficulties in reading as a result of phonological impairment, which is defined as the capacity to manipulate the basic sounds of language. This type of dyslexia is mostly developmental (genetic/inherited), although it can also be acquired as a result of a stroke or Alzheimer's disease in some situations. Over the last two decades, advances in brain scanning and neuroscience have offered consistent support for this concept about the origin of dyslexia. Increased incidences of phonological dyslexia have boosted the growth of this segment in the global dyslexia treatment market.

The solution segment holds the highest share of the market in 2021, owing to the increasing usage of digital technology in the healthcare sector, as well as increased research & development investment for dyslexia treatment. Furthermore, Claro Software Ltd creates Assistive Technology, software for persons with disabilities such as print and reading difficulties such as dyslexia, to help them attain their full potential. Text-to-speech software, both for reading and writing, benefited dyslexic students the most. The software can read MS Word documents and instantly access web pages. 74 percent users adjusted the settings on their laptops, with the majority adjusting the font size, color background, or highlighting text as it is read aloud.

Children segment holds the major share of the dyslexia treatment market in 2021 and is projected to grow at the fastest over the forecast period. Symptoms of dyslexia normally become more visible when children enter school and begin to focus more on learning how to read and write. With tutoring or a specialized education program, most children with dyslexia can succeed in school. Late talking, learning new words slowly, problems forming words correctly, problems remembering or naming letters, and difficulty learning nursery rhymes are some of the issues that children with dyslexia confront. Increased special education institutions and programs for dyslexia patients is additionally contributing for the segment's growth in the projected period.

Educational institutions segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021, due to factors such as the availability of all learning facilities in the institution, as well as the increasing number of education centers for disabled children in most developed economies.

Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast years in the global dyslexia treatment market. The region's growth is attributed to the increasing population, increasing adoption of digital technologies in the education sector, and supportive government regulations in major economies such as China , India , and Japan . Furthermore, increasing cases of dyslexia in the developing economies in this region are further expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Global Dyslexia Treatment Market Research Scope:

Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2015 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, Offering, Age Group, End User Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion (2015 – 2030) and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Companies Profiled Barry Bennett Ltd, Charmtech Labs LLC., ChromaGen Vision, LLC, Claro Software Ltd, Dyslexia Box Limited, Dyslexia Gold , IRIS S.A, Kurzweil Education, Lexilife , Mindgenius, Nuance Communications, Inc., OrCam, Scanning Pens Inc, Texthelp Inc., Voice Dream LLC , VoicePower Ltd, Other Market Participants Report Coverage Market Determinants and Influencing Factors, Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators, Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges), Trends, Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Competitor Profiles and Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, Product Benchmarking Customization Scope We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries. Unlock customized purchase options to meet your specific research needs. Add-Ons We offer our report in different languages which include German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Korean amongst others.

Absolute Markets Insights has segmented the global dyslexia treatment market based on Type of Dyslexia , offering, age group, end-user, and region.

Global Dyslexia Treatment Market Type of Dyslexia Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)

Phonological Dyslexia

Surface Dyslexia

Rapid Naming Deficit

Double Deficit Dyslexia

Others

Global Dyslexia Treatment Market Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)

Hardware/Devices

Solutions

Speech Recognition Software

Text-to-Speech Software

Mind Mapping Software

Others

Occupational Therapy

Complementary and Alternative Medication

Others

Global Dyslexia Treatment Market Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)

Adults

Children

Global Dyslexia Treatment Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)

Individuals

Educational Institutions

Clinics

Others

Global Dyslexia Treatment Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , Rest of North America )

(U.S., , , Rest of ) Europe ( France , The UK, Spain , Germany , Italy , Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe )

( , The UK, , , , Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , New Zealand , Australia , South Korea , Southeast Asia , Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Kuwait , South Africa , Rest of Middle East & Africa )

and ( , UAE, , , , Rest of & ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

