Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market Set to Reach $30.98 Billion by 2034 with Statins Dominating and PCSK9 Inhibitors Showing Rapid Growth

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market by Drug Class, By Indication, by Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dyslipidemia drugs market size was estimated to be USD 18.29 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30.98 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Rising prevalence of dyslipidemia, growing cardiovascular disease burden, increasing awareness and screening, advancements in drug development, government initiatives for cardiovascular health, and expanding geriatric population will drive the market growth,



Millions of people worldwide suffer from dyslipidemia, which is defined by elevated levels of triglycerides and cholesterol. According to WHO estimates, one in three persons have high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or "bad") cholesterol. One of the main risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the world's leading cause of mortality, is dyslipidemia. This correlation greatly increases the demand for efficient cholesterol-lowering drugs. For instance, in December 2023, Pfizer Inc. introduced Inclusa (inclisiran), the first siRNA treatment for decreasing cholesterol.



By drug class, the statins segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dyslipidemia drugs market in 2023 owing to the well-established efficacy and widespread utilization of statin medications, their proven ability to lower cholesterol levels and reduce cardiovascular risk, consistent physician preference, and continuous patient adoption, supported by a robust body of clinical evidence endorsing their effectiveness in managing dyslipidemia. For instance, in September 2023, AstraZeneca plc presented encouraging Phase 3 findings from the MEDSCAPE-2B trial, which used Solibris (bimekizumab) to treat mixed dyslipidemia and ASCVD. Additionally, the PCSK9 inhibitors segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of their potent cholesterol-lowering capabilities, the demand for novel and targeted approaches in dyslipidemia management, advancements in biopharmaceutical technology facilitating the development of these innovative drugs, and a growing patient population seeking alternative therapeutic options for better lipid control and cardiovascular risk reduction.



By indication, the hypercholesterolemia segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dyslipidemia drugs market in 2023 owing to the prevalence of elevated cholesterol levels worldwide, the increasing awareness and diagnosis of hypercholesterolemia as a significant cardiovascular risk factor, a growing patient pool seeking pharmacological interventions, and the widespread prescription of lipid-lowering medications.

Additionally, the mixed dyslipidemia segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing recognition of its complex nature involving elevated levels of both cholesterol and triglycerides, an increased focus on comprehensive lipid management strategies, advancements in drug development targeting mixed dyslipidemia specifically, and rising patient demand for tailored therapeutic interventions addressing the multifaceted aspects of lipid disorders for improved cardiovascular risk reduction.



By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dyslipidemia drugs market in 2023 owing to the widespread accessibility and convenience offered by retail outlets, the increasing trend of self-management and prescription fulfillment at community pharmacies, and a growing patient preference for obtaining dyslipidemia medications through easily accessible retail channels, fostering better adherence and continuity of care.

Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the escalating adoption of e-commerce and digital healthcare platforms, increased consumer convenience in procuring medications from the comfort of their homes, the growing trend of telemedicine, and advancements in secure online transactions and prescription verification, facilitating a shift towards the digital distribution of dyslipidemia drugs.



The North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of dyslipidemia in the population, strong emphasis on cardiovascular health, extensive research and development activities, widespread adoption of advanced medical technologies, and robust healthcare policies, which collectively contribute to a significant demand for dyslipidemia drugs in the region.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of dyslipidemia and cardiovascular health, rising incidence of lifestyle-related risk factors, expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditures, and a burgeoning population with changing dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles, all of which contribute to a heightened demand for dyslipidemia drugs in the region.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Drug Class, Indication, and Distribution Channel

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of LATAM) MEA ( South Africa , GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Dyslipidemia Drugs Market: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Drug Class Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Statins

7.3. Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin Type 9 (PCSK9) Inhibitors

7.4. Bile Acid Sequestrants

7.5. Fibric Acid Derivatives

7.6. Niacin

7.7. Others



8. Dyslipidemia Drugs Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Indication Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Hypercholesterolemia

8.3. Mixed Dyslipidemia

8.4. Hypertriglyceridemia

8.5. Others



9. Dyslipidemia Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Distribution Channel Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Hospital Pharmacy

9.3. Retail pharmacy

9.4. Online Pharmacy



10. Regional Market Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Opportunity Analysis



11. North America Dyslipidemia Drugs Market



12. Europe Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market



13. Asia Pacific Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market



14. Latin America Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market



15. MEA Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market



16. Competitor Analysis

16.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

16.2. Major Recent Developments



17. Company Profiles

Pfizer.

AstraZeneca

Merck

Novartis

Amgen

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

Bristol Myers Squibb

AbbVie

GlaxoSmithKline

Daiichi Sankyo

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical

